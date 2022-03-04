Making quite a splash in Waterfall: Check out this €850,000 family home 

“IT’S easy. Space and light,” say the owners of 12 Earls Well, Waterfall, when you ask what they love most about their home.

That this is a fine, big block of real estate is not up for debate, but a passerby might wonder at the light levels, given the limited fenestration along the front façade.

The architects knew what they were doing though. As the owners explain, an excellent array of full length and corner windows have been placed where it matters most - at the south-facing rear - giving homeowners the opportunity to make the most of garden and patio views, but also, more importantly, to maximise natural light.

A high design spec is the hallmark of these Earls Well homes which stand out from your typical housing estate, not just by virtue of size (at 2,550 sq ft, No 12 is one of the smaller house types) but also on account of plot size. No 12 is on one third of an acre but some of the sites are even larger, stretching to half an acre.

This was quite a seachange for the owners of No 12 who had come from a London suburb.

“Everyone was on top of each other in London so this was a massive change. I haven’t seen space like this in a housing estate before. I think it’s fairly unique,” the man of the house says.

“When London friends come over to visit, they think it’s a different world.”

They returned from London, him having worked in tech in the City for 14 years, while his wife, whose background is in communications, had worked there for 20 years.

Both are originally from Waterford and it’s to the Déise that they plan to return.

“We’ve been on the road for so many years now, that we just want to go home. My parents are getting on and we are tired of driving up and down all the time. And it’s a good time to move, ahead of my son going to secondary school,” he says.

They came back to Ireland in 2016 and in 2018, moved into Earls Well. They got the keys on January 1st and the woman of the house spent the next six weeks sourcing what they needed to make No 12 their home. It wasn’t straightforward.

“Some of the suppliers didn’t have what we wanted. And then we had three or four days of snow,” the man of the house says.

The Beast from the East, the big chill that brought heavy snowfall in early 2018, played havoc with their move: they were locked into moving dates and had to go ahead.

The woman of the house came up trumps - perhaps her communications training helped - and their home was ready for occupancy in double quick time.

Her touches can be seen throughout the house - she has a talent for art and design and there’s some striking pop art (Elvis overlooks the main living area and Debbie Harry made a comeback during lockdown, in the form of a contemporary collage in pop art style).

Debbie Harry collage

“We’ve done the house up non-stop for four years,” the owners say, and they’ve also worked on transforming the garden (“It’s the best garden in the estate by a long shot,” says the man of the house).

His wife says they did “a lot of back breaking work” during lockdown, and did all the planting themselves “so it’s gutting to walk away and start again somewhere else, but it’s also exciting”. The key reason in their decision to relocate to Waterford, aside from family, was because they can now work remotely.

“Work opportunities brought us to Cork, but living here is no longer a necessity in order to work for a company based here,” she says.

Emotions are mixed at the thought of leaving.

“We really did think it would be our forever home and so the decisions we took with the kitchen and bathrooms were for rooms that we could live with for the next 20 years.

“We invested in quality items that would last. And we are really happy with those choices - but now we’re leaving it all behind. That’s tough,” she adds.

The kitchen/dining/living area, a gorgeous light-filled space with underfloor heating, is her favourite room. The flooring has also been sealed to add an extra layer of protection.

Kitchen/dining/lounge

“It’s big, it’s warm in colour and temperature, it’s bright and welcoming.

“It’s a fantastic family space but also great to host lots of guests.

“I love the way the hob is in the island, so you can face and chat to everyone while you cook,” she says, adding that she will “definitely do the same in the next house”.

The big windows, facing east and south, means it’s easy to keep an eye on kids in the garden.

Large, glazed doors open up to the patio and garden “which is lovely when the weather is nice”, the owners say.

The patio, of Indian sandstone, is surrounded by extensive lawn/landscaped garden that wraps around the house. Raised banks around the perimeter of the property are expertly planted and lined with Portuguese laurel hedging.

Out front, a large gravel drive is accessed via electronic gates.

Once through the front porch, you are into an impressive hallway where a striking state-clad feature wall picks up on exterior slatework.

The staircase is eye catching too.

It climbs up through the ceiling which rises to a vault above it, the perfect backdrop from which to hang “the splurge item of the house” - a selection of Tom Dixon Melt ceiling lights in copper.

Other items look expensive too, but sometimes all you need is a good eye. The woman of the house transformed a charity shop buy - “a boring beige sofa” - into a classy-looking vintage-style couch by re-decorating it in racing car green, using flexible leather paint and some Youtube videos.

The bathrooms are particularly high-spec, but because they bought them ex-display, there were 50% cheaper “otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to afford them”, the man of the house says.

He particularly likes the upstairs layout - the fact that none of the four bedrooms is adjoining, with strategic placement of bathrooms (two ensuites and one main on the first floor), the stairwell, and the hotpress.

He will also miss the first floor concrete floor.

“Usually the first floor is made of timber, but this one is concrete so you can’t hear any noise downstairs,” he says.

The couple bought No 12 four years ago for €620,000 and the sale price this time, via Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, is €850,000. They’ve put a hell of a lot into it, she says, with every element carefully thought out.

“They have taken an already highly impressive property and elevated it even further through their upgraded finishes, tasteful decor and impeccable attention to detail.” Decor in the gorgeous family room, where there are more sliding doors to the patio, includes an Ikea picture rail with a selection of frames with personal photos and collages, along with a quirky mini plant.

There’s another reception room too, which could be a study/home office/playroom, also with doors to the patio.

Additional rooms include a utility off the kitchen, a guest WC and a boot room/closet, off the hallway.

Ms Healy says No 12 is “a stunning, A-rated detached property…that can only be described as the quintessential, modern family home”.

It has the benefit, she says, of a quasi-rural setting, while still just five minutes by car from Bishopstown and about 20 minutes into the city via the South Link.

She expects strong interest from families looking to trade up and she will get it too, based on the experience of Savills, who are looking after new home sales in Earls Well.

Savills are selling on behalf of developers O’Callaghan Properties (the original Earls Well development started with Fleming Construction, then went into NAMA, and is now under OCP, who are developing the remaining 29 sites). Two earlier phases totalling 17 houses sold quickly and those homes are now occupied, while 11 more are under construction with OCP. The first two homes in this third phase should be ready by late Spring, with prices ranging from €695,000 for the smallest, 2,321 sq ft, to €850,000 for the largest, 3,105 sq ft.

Two further phases will follow, with the release of 18 more units, with prices likely to be higher as construction costs rise.

Savills say they have logged hundreds of enquiries from potential buyers. Against this backdrop, No 12 won't be on the market long.

VERDICT: Expect national and overseas interest in this top-notch family home as remote working options bed in.