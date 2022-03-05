Positive new initiatives driving an air of optimism in Ireland's housing market

Several key initiatives kick into gear this year in Ireland’s housing market, either being refined or finessed or launched as starting afresh, most notable among them being the First Home Shared Equity scheme, where moves to make house purchase more affordable for thousands as a percentage of the purchase price is discounted and taken over by the State.

The final details are expected anytime soon now, and the amount that can be discounted is likely to be 30% (or less, 20%, if buyers are using the Help to Buy scheme which only applies to new builds), with broad approval now from the Central Bank, and with retail banks set to participate.

The intention/incentive is that those using the scheme will typically spend no more than 20% of net income on repayments: that must sound like manna to those already paying well over that percentage of income in rent every year.

The difficulties of saving for a house purchase and/or deposit, while still paying rent at acknowledged excessive levels in a market where rental stock is at an even more critical level than it is for purchase, have been well documented, in the media and in daily discourse and daily lived experiences: the likes of national broadcaster RTÉ’s Primetime devoting a week of special programmes and online reports to the housing crisis in January was an indication of the ratcheting up of housing on the social and political agenda. More and more has to flow.

Ireland’s housing market is now a far more multi-headed beast than it might have been in previous decades, and changes are afoot in the tenure types as we return to building social homes (the current goal is 10,000 pa), and affordable homes to buy and to rent, such as cost rental, where c 2,000 units a year is aimed for, at rents typically 25% below market levels.

As hundreds of billions of euros are being directed by Government into the sector under the Housing for All programme, we’ve moved beyond the ubiquity of the three-bed semi-d, with momentum encouraged in the apartment market, townhouses, town living, downsizing to free up family-sized homes, renovation of derelict or unused houses, with the Land Development Agency charged with the delivery of thousands of new builds, and a host more.

Most recently, on this, the 25th anniversary year of the introduction of divorce to Ireland, the Government last week advanced its plans to include separated and divorced people among those eligible under various funded schemes like the Local Authority-led Affordable Purchase Scheme, and the First Home shared equity scheme, putting them on a par with first-time buyers in those instances, acknowledging the difficulties newly-separated individuals can face in renting, or saving money for a deposit.

It’s all multi-layered, of course, and with so many moving parts and so few steady variables (such as abundant supply, or even surplus) there’s always the fear of the Law of Unintended Consequences, where progress on one front will unintentionally negatively impact on another.

Already acknowledged is the fact that incentives such as the local authority-led Affordable Purchase Scheme, the First Home/Shared Equity scheme, and the vital Help to Buy initiative that has been availed of by as many as 30,000home buyers in recent years, only really deal with the demand side and close some sort of affordability gap: they don’t address the really vital issue, that of supply.

There are measures in the wide-ranging Housing for All plan with its 213 ‘action points’ outlined last September and now being rolled out as a social and political imperative, but many will take time to properly fall into place.

There’s no silver bullet and changing things like land costs, zoning, the move to a 20% ‘take’ up from 10% from developers for Part V social/affordable initiatives, the move away from the failed ‘fast-track’ entity that was Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs), and investment in infrastructure and services all are slow-moving cogs in a complicated machine, with competing interests.