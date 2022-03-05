Property market’s steady progress despite threats to global stability

Just when it appeared that 2022 would be a turning point in the seemingly ever-dysfunctional Irish housing market came an unexpected cry from the past: “The Russians are coming.” It took two years to shake off the bogeyman of a global pandemic; then, all of a sudden, just as the second anniversary of Covid-19-imposed social stalemate and the threat to human health across our planet levels out, we’re straight into another crisis blowing in from the chilly east.

Who could have predicted it?

Well, chillingly enough, there was a hint of it in these very Property & Home pages, on the now-portentous date of January 1, 2022.

In our 2021 market review and 2022 preview, editorial contributor (and country house market specialist) Michael H Daniels wrote: “There is the possibility of borrowing costs rising quickly next year, for the first time in a 10-year period of exceptionally low interest rates.”

He added: “Possible macro events that may come into play are the triggering of Article 16, the fallout and contagion risk from Chinese property giant Evergrande and conflict in eastern Europe.” So, we’re off to a rocky start; can we please tell Boris to hold back on Article 16 solo runs, and let’s hope China doesn’t decide to invade Taiwan as a distraction?

Global events notwithstanding, there remains hope for progress on this country’s evolution to a more mature and capable housing market, even if it’s clearly the No1 domestic issue facing the nation, our politicians, and most especially facing our upcoming and already ‘locked-out’ generations.

Hope, of course, isn’t going to cut it on its own. But, at least there’s more than the semblance of a plan, under the guise of the September-2021 launched Housing for All initiative, and its outline of 213 individual measures to address the country’s housing and homes deficit.

It has targets set out over a nine-year span to 2030, a next-decade start point which is, not entirely unrelated, the aspirational date by which the Government has pledged to also end the scourge of homelessness, under terms of the Lisbon Declaration.

Most notably, those targets are subject to quarterly updates as to progress, with the first one, Q4 2021, delivered at the end of this January by the leaders of all three majority coalition party leaders, remarkably enough turning up to speak with one message and voice - even if with three different accents.

In advance of the next scheduled General Election, February 2025, they might as well have pinned shooting range targets on their back for the opposition parties, and most notably Sinn Féin to take aim at.

What are the chances the trio will similarly line out every three months for the next three years on the quarterly returns? Answers on a blank cheque, or a ballot paper, please?

Now, we’re already a cynical nation, so let’s not pile on unnecessarily on the loftiness of the goals which include 300,000 new homes, or an average of 33,000 per annum across all tenure types, by 2030.

This is at a time when forecasts of output this year will certainly see an increase on 2021’s production of 21,000 units, but not likely to go much above 25,000 by this year’s end.

Thus, we’re already starting into the first full year with a deficit, and with a too-high cost of house building, and market cost property/pricing.

While no one wants to go back to the frenzy of the Celtic Tiger zenith, when 80,000 to 90,000 units a year were being churned out with lending abandon, at least there’s some sort of residual awareness that output numbers vastly in excess of 33,000 pa can be achieved.

Yes, there clearly are all the negatives still too, such as labour and skills shortages, and sky-rocketed costs of materials which up to now have been blamed on the likes of Brexit, the short-lived blockage of the Suez Canal, and risen energy prices.

Now, we can add further to supply chain issues with a ‘Blame the Russians’ twist to it, and forthcoming even-higher energy prices which will feed into materials production costs and transportation.

Some materials price leveling was hesitantly on the way before the latest crisis came out of beleaguered Ukraine, and activity on building sites is patently on the up-and-up. The evidence is starting to come through in housing completion figures, and it’s also there in the immediate visual presence of tradespeople on the move, contractors’ white vans, sandwich counters in filling stations and, even, in the (slow) rise in apprenticeship place take-up and the arrival of apprenticeship options from this year on school-leavers’ CAO paperwork.

In the drive to make house provision more affordable, negatives include the reality that labour costs aren’t going to go down, seeing as how it is a providers’ market with ‘name your price’ premiums sought, and materials are subject to international trends and pressures.

So, the focus needs to stay on things like economies of scale, land costs and levies, infrastructure provision, off-site construction, costs of finance, contractors’ margins, and taxation.

Perhaps the words we should cling onto, for hope and housing sakes, is ‘incremental improvements’: read on.