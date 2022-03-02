Building advice: Preparing your home for stormy weather

Hello Ruby. Thank you for your topical question. It would seem that we are certainly feeling the effects of some level of climate change with unusual weather events becoming more usual and indeed we seem to experience some version of an annual storm season.
Given that we are likely to experience these events more regularly, let’s have a look at the key storm factors and how we can best prepare for them in advance of these sleepless nights.
Civil engineer Kieran McCarthy is founder, and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show.