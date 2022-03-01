City to County: Four Munster homes for less than €400,000

Limerick city living looks both stylish and comfortable at this four-bed detached house at 10 The Hurdles, Huntsfield in Dooradoyle: Gillian Dunne of DNG Cusack Dunne reckons that the owners have redecorated their 1980s built home stylishly enough for it to be able to feature in an interiors magazine. “It has luxurious finishes with designer fittings, bespoke carpentry and quality flooring,” she says, adding that in 2018, the property was insulated and had its heating upgraded.

The property’s 1,400 sq ft of living space includes a front living room decorated in minimalist Scandinavian style with blue /grey walls. An archway at the rear opens into an equally stylish kitchen-diner which has sleek white units with granite worktops and a granite island as well as built in seating and alcove units in the dining area.

Ground floor accommodation also includes an upgraded bathroom cum utility space and a fourth bedroom/playroom/office. Upstairs, there’s a tiled contemporary wetroom and three bedrooms, also decorated in minimalist Scandinavian style. Providing parking at the front, the property has a large gravelled garden at the rear.

Situated at the end of a cul de sac estate, the property is located within a 10-minute drive from the city centre and a 15-minute walk from Crescent Shopping Centre Quoting a guide of €395,000, Ms Dunne this is a high-quality trade up property which is already attracting interest from local buyers as well as some seeking to relocate from other parts of the country.

VERDICT: Stylishly done.

Ballina, Co Tipperary €330,000 Size 70 sq m (750 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER F

Idyllically set on a wooded hillside within two kilometres from the shores of Lough Derg, this Scandinavian style chalet is anyone’s idea of a getaway from the world retreat.

Built on a one-acre site with a stream in 2000, the two-bed log cabin was reimagined as a holiday rental in 2019 by the current owner who fitted out the interior with Scandinavian style fitted furniture and added a long boardwalk lit by string lighting in the woodland gardens.

Selling agents DNG Gilmartin say it’s a unique property with a range of clever and creative features on the inside as well as a large decked veranda and tranquil and scenic gardens.

“In 2021 the property had a gross rental income of €44,000,’’ reveals auctioneer Michael Gilmartin quoting a guide of €330,000.

Offering 750 sq ft of accommodation, the chalet has an open plan kitchen/living/dining space with simple built-in furniture made from timber and plywood. There are two bedrooms with built-in beds and two bathrooms.

Located at Killary, the property, which is called Boreen, is five kilometres from Ballina/Killaloe. “It’s close to Lough Derg and you have views of the lake from the roadway leading to the property,’’ says Mr Gilmartin.

Already attracting interest from buyers in Dublin, Boreen could be a holiday rental, a summer home or might be turned into an all year round residence by a buyer looking to live and work in scenic seclusion near Lough Derg.

VERDICT: Scenic, secluded and different.

Milltown, Co Kerry €380,000 Size 212 sq m (2,280 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

THAT this five-bed detached bungalow at Lissivane East, near Milltown in South Kerry, is well suited to remote working has already been well established. The current owners have been using it to run a business abroad for the last five years.

In addition to turning one of the bedrooms into a home office, they have made a number of significant changes which included building an extension with two additional bedrooms at the rear, fitting new kitchen units, putting on external stone cladding and upgrading the BER certificate to a B3.

“The property has a new boiler, an integrated solid fuel stove as well as solar panels and a new biocyle treatment plant,’’ reveals Michael Coghlan of Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan quoting a guide of €380,000.

Spacious accommodation includes two sitting rooms, a kitchen with newly-fitted grey Shaker style units with stone worktops, a small utility, a small laundry room, two bathrooms and five bedrooms including one with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Set on a site of over half an acre, the almost 2,300 sq ft property comes with large detached garage, a steel shed, and a greenhouse. It’s five kilometres from Milltown and 15km from Killarney.

Mr Coghlan says this exceptionally well-finished family home is set to attract interest from local buyers looking to trade up as well as relocators who want to work from home.

VERDICT: A modern property which is well equipped for remote working and for family living.

Durrus, West Cork €380,000 Size 249 sq m ( 2,700 sq ft) Bedrooms 3+1 Bathrooms 1+1 BER E2

FOR a newly reduced asking price of €380,000, Grá mo Chroí on Mine Road in Durrus offers scenic views of Dunmanus Bay and Sheep’s Head Peninsula as well as spacious and versatile living options.

A new owner can use it as one large 2,700 sq ft property or exploit the opportunities offered by the fact that it consists of two self-contained but connected units — one an upgraded 1970s built three-bed bungalow and the other, a modern architect designed one-bed stone clad cottage.

“It would be ideal for a large family but an owner could rent out one of the properties or use it as a granny flat or as a space to work from home,” observes Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy auctioneers who believes the scenically located coastal property would make a wonderful B&B.

Built perpendicular to each other, the properties are well positioned to offer views of the boats and the mussel beds on Dunmanus Bay from a variety of angles. Ms McCarthy says that the views from windows in the bungalow living room and from the octagonal shaped sunroom attached to the cottage are breathtaking.

Set on a site of over half an acre, Grá mo Chroí has lawned gardens bounded by mature trees and a stream which flows in to a waterfall.

Located three kilometres from Durrus and 13 km from Bantry the property offers easy access to walking trails on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

VERDICT: A West Cork property with scenery, space and options.