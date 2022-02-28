Starter Homes: Glanmire two-bed for €215,000 will attract first-time buyers

THE €215,000 guide price on No 99 Ros Ard in Upper Glanmire is low enough to make a first-time buyer sit up and pay attention.

And, because two-bed properties in this price range are in short supply, John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy Auctioneers is expecting downsizers to take an interest too.

With a white exterior and a colourful purple door, the mid terrace house photographs quite well. Mr Corbett says the 2006-built property is very well maintained having been bought and redecorated a few years ago by an owner who lived in it and later rented it.

Offering 750 sq ft of living space, it has a small galley style kitchen with fitted units at the front and a living /dining room at the rear with a timber fireplace and a patio door.

Under the stairs, there’s a guest WC while the upper floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms. To the rear, there’s a low maintenance split level garden which is partly paved and partly gravelled and has raised beds and a shed.

“The house is located in a cul de sac estate looking out on to countryside,” says Mr Corbett, noting that the back garden is very private.

Situated within a 10- minute drive from both Ballyvolane and Crestfield shopping centres, Ros Ard is around 8 km from Cork city centre and 12 km from the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

VERDICT: Affordable for a modern two-bed house with a garden.

Youghal, Co Cork €248,000 Size 89 sq m (960 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C

THIS three-bed semi-d, No 22 Na Prapóga, off Chickley’s Road is the type of property that’s been in very short supply of late in the seaside town of Youghal.

That’s according to Fiona Hennessy of Sherry FitzGerald Hennessy, who says that quite a number of mortgage-approved first-time buyers in the town have been searching for just such a three-bed property.

“A modern house built in 2008, it’s impeccably maintained and includes most of its contents, including furniture and appliances,” says Ms Hennessy, who believes that the condition, the included contents, and the €248,000 guide price will make it very attractive to young couples.

Offering 960sq ft of living space, it has recently been repainted. Downstairs there’s a living room with a fireplace, a guest WC, and a kitchen with pale grey units, while upstairs is a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite.

The house has parking at the front and a lawned garden at the rear.

Located in a cul de sac estate on the outskirts of Youghal, it’s around 2km from shops and amenities, and 4km from the beach.

“It’s within walking distance of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide secondary school and is also within easy reach of primary schools,” says Ms Hennessy, who notes that it’s just a 40-minute drive from Cork City.

She says an increased appreciation of Youghal’s beaches and amenities has brought an influx of day-trippers as well as a growth in the number of buyers relocating to the town.

VERDICT: A Cork City buyer might find its affordability and proximity to several beaches very attractive.

Fairhill, Cork City Fairhill, Cork City Size 52 sq m (558 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER F

PERFECT for either starting off or downsizing, No 15 Closes Road in Fairhill is a two-bed, mid-terrace bungalow with a guide of €205,000.

Well minded and well presented, the 1960s-built property is listed with Sherry FitzGerald auctioneers. Its 558 sq ft of accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen with cream units, a bathroom, and two bedrooms.

The F BER energy rating is an F and will need to be improved, but, auctioneer David Donovan says the bungalow is both charming and convenient to local amenities.

VERDICT: Downsizers will love the fact that it’s a single storey property while first-time buyers will be attracted by the price.

Bishopstown, Cork City Bishopstown, Cork City Size 84 sq m (900 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

THE key selling points for 44 Donscourt are its Bishopstown location and its large corner site. Although this 1970s built three-bed semi-d needs modernisation, its location — within a 10-minute walk of both CUH and Wilton Shopping Centre — is expected to attract interest from investors as well as first-time buyers.

Seeking offers of €300,000, auctioneer Killian Lynch says the large site, with gardens, a long side garden and parking at the front, offers space for expansion or possibly for another house.

VERDICT: Site size gives a buyer quite an amount of scope.