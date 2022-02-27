If life gives you limes....try Limetees Cork home for €460,000

Four-bed semi-d has 1,500 sq ft, and a buyer might decide to enjoy it as is before deciding to extend - or not - in years to come
Rear view of modestly-extended Glenawilling in Douglas' Limetrees road, Maryborough Hill for sale with agent Timothy Sullivan with a €460,000 AMV

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Tommy Barker reports

Douglas, Cork

€460,000

Size

139 sq m (1,500 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

E1

ALTHOUGH now coming up on 50 years of age, Glenawilling has a few advantages up its sleeve when compared to other semi-ds of similar vintage for sale in Cork’s greater Douglas area.

Front view of four-bed semi-d Glenawilling
Front view of four-bed semi-d Glenawilling

One, it’s a four-bed semi-d; another is the fact there’s already a nice, but compact, ground floor add-on at the back, linking to the kitchen and with an attached garage.

These small bonuses mean a buyer today might not need to rush in to immediately take on the oft-standard ‘extend and upgrade’ works when buying into a settled location like Limetrees: they have enough space to give them time, until they and the construction sector more broadly find a more steady base and pricing certainty model on which to move forward.

Reception rooms interconnect
Reception rooms interconnect

Called after an East Cork location by Ballymacoda, Glenawiling or No 31 Limetrees Road is now up for grabs, listed with a €460,000 AMV by estate agent Timothy Sullivan, who says it’s got a great location and a very good, southerly aspect to its mature back garden.

It has 140 sq m or 1,500 sq ft, with an E1 BER, and its two main reception rooms interconnect, each with white marble fireplaces, with garden access from the back one.

Hall, stairs  and porch at Glenawilling
Hall, stairs  and porch at Glenawilling

There’s even a third fireplace in the carpeted rear living room which adjoins the kitchen and it, too has garden access via a sliding patio door.

Above are four bedrooms, all with robes but no ensuite and the main family bathroom had a double, walk-in shower in lieu of a bath.

Rear garden
Rear garden

VERDICT: Good quality but a tad dated.

