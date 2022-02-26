Far from a desert: Seven-bed €565k Clonakilty home is a sleeping giant

Home was laid out as  B&B, but not used as one, with bedrooms on all three internal levels
Far from a desert: this large family home at Clonakilty's Desert townland has bay views

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 13:00
Tommy Barker reports

Clonakilty, West Cork

€565,000

Size

229 sq m (2,455 sq ft)

Bedrooms

7

Bathrooms

5

BER

C2

THE higher up you go in this large and multi-layered family home, the better the views get over West Cork’s Clonakilty Bay.

They’re best glimpsed from one of the top floor’s two bedrooms, where two peaky dormer windows open up the water vista beyond to the south and west, while the lofty house’s middle level is pitched as best it can for views or at least glimpses, from a front living room, and from a sunroom with balcony access.

Tall,and three-storeys
Tall,and three-storeys

Freshly listed for sale, this unusual layout home is off the old Timoleague road running uphill out of Clonakilty town about a 15-minute walk from the town itself, with a national school nearby as well as a popular, near-town campsite also with a Desert address.

Now several decades old, this is a detached, three-storey home of just under 2,500 sq ft, laid out on internal split levels and, usually, accessed from the rear with a walk-through the centre core needed to draw you to the light and views beyond.

Just Deserts: Kitchen opening to sunroom
Just Deserts: Kitchen opening to sunroom

It’s got bedrooms on all three levels, seven bedrooms in all, with three en suite ones at the lower ground level, plus a sitting room and utility.

One of the top floor bedrooms
One of the top floor bedrooms

Next, above is the main living level, but this also has two further bedrooms either side of the rear entrance, while to the front are a good-sized living room (19’ by 14’ with fireplace) linked to a kitchen/diner, which in turn opens via broad, open square arch/span to a sunroom with high, vaulted ceilings, and double door access to the viewing balcony.

Viewing balcony at mid-level
Viewing balcony at mid-level

Overall condition of this late 1900s’-built seven bedroomed home is good, it gets a C2 BER, with oil heating, mains services and broadband, and is on a sloping site of 0.4 of an acre, all guided at €565,000 by estate agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde.

VERDICT: Described by Hodnett Forde as ‘executive style’ and ‘a most unique coastal residence,’ it’s got a layout that could suit running as a guesthouse, or a work-from- home property with several office room options. Otherwise, many regular sized families might struggle to find best ways to use all of the bedrooms, on three different levels.

