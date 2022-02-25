There's a catch at The Lough's €195k home - cash buyers only

AN auctioneer’s trope about a property being ‘a stone’s throw from the water’ often has to be taken with a pinch of salt, or delivered with a strong arm like Popeye’s spinach-fueled efforts.

The water is this close

But, No 20 Lough View Terrace does what it’s claimed: it’s all but on the water’s edge, with just a pedestrian path and a bit of grass between this older-era home, and the waters of Cork city’s much loved suburban wildfowl sanctuary.

The winsomely-set, compact home is on the market with a €195,000 AMV quoted by Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy & Co, who says it will appeal to starters out and investors.

Swan lough

The attractive-seeming price is down to a few factors: it’s small, it’s fairly inaccessible by car (a narrow lane runs down towards it from Lough Villas and the Glasheen Road) and it’s old, with a G BER, plus it needs work.

Rear garden as what's called 'possessory title' only, while the house itself is freehold

Also, and here’s the rub: it’s only really going to be bought by a cash buyer, the auctioneers acknowledge, and that’s most likely down to the fact that even though the house has a freehold title, the garden to the back is a ‘possessory title’, ie, less than absolute and so a bank is unlikely to lend on the strength of that.

Interior of the c 484 sq ft home

It’s about the size of a small apartment, under 500 sq ft, with two first floor bedrooms and bathroom, with a downstairs living room with stove/fireplace and kitchenette. The good-sized rear garden is slightly elevated above the house, with a westerly aspect.

VERDICT: Has charm and could be lovelier still, but the fact parts of Cork’s Lough area and gardens can have problematic title issues restricts the buyer pool.