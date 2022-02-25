There's a catch at The Lough's €195k home - cash buyers only

Diminutive doer-up at Cork's wildfowl sanctuary has charm, but there are reasons behind the seemingly affordable price tag of €195,000
20 Lough View Terrace is guided at €195,000 by agent Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy & Co auctioneers

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 11:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

The Lough, Cork City

€195,000

Size

45 sq m (484 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

1

BER

G

AN auctioneer’s trope about a property being ‘a stone’s throw from the water’ often has to be taken with a pinch of salt, or delivered with a strong arm like Popeye’s spinach-fueled efforts.

The water  is this close
The water  is this close

But, No 20 Lough View Terrace does what it’s claimed: it’s all but on the water’s edge, with just a pedestrian path and a bit of grass between this older-era home, and the waters of Cork city’s much loved suburban wildfowl sanctuary.

The winsomely-set, compact home is on the market with a €195,000 AMV quoted by Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy & Co, who says it will appeal to starters out and investors.

Swan lough
Swan lough

The attractive-seeming price is down to a few factors: it’s small, it’s fairly inaccessible by car (a narrow lane runs down towards it from Lough Villas and the Glasheen Road) and it’s old, with a G BER, plus it needs work.

Rear garden as what's called 'possessory title' only, while the house itself is freehold
Rear garden as what's called 'possessory title' only, while the house itself is freehold

Also, and here’s the rub: it’s only really going to be bought by a cash buyer, the auctioneers acknowledge, and that’s most likely down to the fact that even though the house has a freehold title, the garden to the back is a ‘possessory title’, ie, less than absolute and so a bank is unlikely to lend on the strength of that.

Interior of the c 484 sq ft home
Interior of the c 484 sq ft home

It’s about the size of a small apartment, under 500 sq ft, with two first floor bedrooms and bathroom, with a downstairs living room with stove/fireplace and kitchenette. The good-sized rear garden is slightly elevated above the house, with a westerly aspect.

VERDICT: Has charm and could be lovelier still, but the fact parts of Cork’s Lough area and gardens can have problematic title issues restricts the buyer pool.

