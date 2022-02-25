There's a catch at The Lough's €195k home - cash buyers only

|
The Lough, Cork City
€195,000
Size
45 sq m (484 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
G
But, No 20 Lough View Terrace does what it’s claimed: it’s all but on the water’s edge, with just a pedestrian path and a bit of grass between this older-era home, and the waters of Cork city’s much loved suburban wildfowl sanctuary.
The winsomely-set, compact home is on the market with a €195,000 AMV quoted by Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy & Co, who says it will appeal to starters out and investors.
Also, and here’s the rub: it’s only really going to be bought by a cash buyer, the auctioneers acknowledge, and that’s most likely down to the fact that even though the house has a freehold title, the garden to the back is a ‘possessory title’, ie, less than absolute and so a bank is unlikely to lend on the strength of that.