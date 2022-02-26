Harbour mouth: open wide, say aaaaah! for €575k property prospect

|
Cork Harbour Mouth
|
€595,000
|
Size
|
135 sq m (1,450 sq ft)
-
|
Bedrooms
|
3-4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E1
SHARING a name with the highest village on the Canarian island of Tenerife, Cork’s Villaflor also shares related traits - elevation and vistas.
Nothing comes into, or out of, Cork port without passing this sentinel point and “every hour, the view changes,” observes estate agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, Cork, who’s now selling for a family generation that grew up here but who are now living away from their native Cork.
It’s already the second home on this plot, was built in the early 1980s, and it replaced an earlier, simpler dwelling of which only a retained cast iron fireplace now remains in the current iteration.
The site, of one-third of an acre, is so good some might seek to buy and replace the current home here entirely, others may do a major rebuild/extension with lots of glass, and a few may just nudge it along a bit, happy enough to have a base in such a spot.
Mr Sweeney guides at €595,000, and given the recent surge in demand and prices for coastal properties, that’s not out of the equation when it comes to even site values, with €1m+ sum paid very recently for a handful of homes on Crosshaven, especially out Fountainstown/Myrtleville direction such as Med Jez (c €1.8m on Fountaintown’s Coast Road,) and Nirvana (€1.3m) above Myrtleville, both replacement dwellings.
The current home is 1,450 sq ft with a main ground floor bedroom, two reception rooms with fireplaces, two attic/dormer bedrooms room under sloping ceilings with Veluxes. The grounds of one-third of an acre are tiered, with some Welsh slate capping old stone walls, thought to date to British officer use of this eyrie watch out spot (the ‘gun house’ used by Crosshaven’s Royal Cork Yacht Club for starting ocean yacht races is just 100 metres from Villaflor.)
VERDICT: The site could suit a home dropping down in tiers, as each level would get those ‘money-shot’ harbour mouth views.