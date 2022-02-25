Magic carpet ride? A good architect could  make €720k Beech Crest one of Crosshaven's best homes

|
Crosshaven, Cork Harbour
|
€720,000
|
Size
|
236 sq m (2,540 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
G
Though there are five beaches within a few kilometers of this fine, detached villa home, the spelling is that of the tree, the beech rather than beach, and it got its name from the man who bought it as a family home in the 1950s.
Since built around 1850 and facing Currabiny over the Owenabue River and estuary, Beech Crest would since have seen the continuing development of Crosshaven and its bays; the move and arrival of the 1720-founded Royal Cork Yacht Club from Cobh to sit almost on its doorstep in the early 1960s; the arrival of a rail line in the early 1900s and the spread since of boatyards, boat berths and marinas, piers and, more recently, people.
That means there’s going to be very widespread interest in the possibilities coming with this rare property offering, a detached period home, on very decent grounds of scale.
As it stands, it’s got immense charm, and an interior which speaks of mid-1900s comforts and decor, from flamboyant coloured vinyl tiles in a kitchen by a Stanley cooker to its wool carpets, with large swirly patterns.
Piece de resistance now, and into the future, are the interlinked ground floor reception rooms, each with deep canted bay windows, each of them big enough to take a pair of armchairs for moments of idling, tea sipping, reveries and simply watching the world go by, from dinghies to RIBs, trawlers to yachts, and on to superyachts, all on the water 50 metres away to the north.
These interlinked rooms, with sliding pocket doors between them, are each c 15’ by 15’, with an extra 5’ feet projecting into the so-aptly bay windows, and they share the same wonderful carpet: think of having a take on painter Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Nights at your feet…
Above on the first floor are three bedrooms plus bathroom, and the top/attic level has two bedrooms to the front and two other rooms to the back, with just a few old metal and glass skylights currently letting light into this top level.
The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage notes its bay windows, limestone sills, sash windows and the ‘tripartite’ first floor front bedroom windows with plaster pediments, corbels etc and observes that “apparently built by the Hayes family of Crosshaven House for their grandchildren, this finely-executed house has retained many of its historic features including sash windows and various artistic embellishments intact. Set overlooking Crosshaven harbour, it makes a significant contribution to the town,” it adds.
Ms Pratt says the site is two-tiered, with access/parking on both levels and steps down between them.
The very latest was the sale recorded just last month of Prospect Villas, where No 1, a seven-bed c 3,000 sq ft semi-d tipped over its summer 2021 AMV of €690,000 to sell for an even €700k.
VERDICT: Beech Crest is a Crosshaven original, with period roots, links assigned to the Hayes family of old, and with a bright new future in the right new and next hands.