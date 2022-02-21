Starter Homes: Lismore cottage for €245,000 is pretty on the outside and upgraded on the inside

With its well-preserved stonework, red brick window surrounds and elaborate porch canopy Hollier Cottage in Lismore is pretty enough to attract a lot of attention.

Part of a Victorian terrace built in the 1840s for workers of Lismore Castle, the three-bed property on Church Lane has more to offer than just a pretty exterior since the interior has been comprehensively upgraded and extended in recent years.

“It has been beautifully renovated by current owners and now has over 1,000 sq ft of living space, including a bright modern kitchen extension,’’ says Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds, noting that the BER rating has gone up to a C2.

A traditional style glass panelled front door leads into a modern tiled sitting room with an archway opening into a large kitchen diner with white units and a double-height vaulted ceiling with rooflights and exposed beams.

At the front of the mid-terrace cottage there’s a bedroom/office and a modern tiled wetroom. The first floor also has modern tiled bathroom in addition to two bedrooms with sloping ceilings.

Located close to Lismore Cathedral, Hollier Cottage has a long gravel garden at the rear.

Seeking offers of €245,000, Mr Curran expects busy viewings “It’s a versatile property which could be used for holidays or as permanent home,’’ he says, adding that some viewers have already booked flights from the UK.

VERDICT: Pretty and old world on the outside — functional and modern on the inside.

Glanmire, Co Cork €295,000 Size 93 sq m (1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

You’ll be rooting for The Alders Trish Dromey hears this Glanmire split-level is tasteful and toasty The well-maintained modern interior, the good B3 BER and the €295,000 guide price make No 3 The Alders, Castlejane Woods the type of property that first-time buyers want to come and see.

That’s according to auctioneer Joe Organ who says it has attracted immediate interest from people renting in the Glanmire area, and from some young couples looking to get a foot on the property ladder.

“It’s a split level three-bed semi-d built 17 years ago which has been upgraded by the current owners who have had it for four or five years — they put in a new kitchen, redecorated and improved the BER," says Mr Organ.

Because it’s a split level property the layout on the ground floor is a little unusual. At the front there’s a walnut floored living room with a fireplace, an alcove unit and a small set of stairs at the back which leads down to the kitchen/diner. Here, the owners have put in modern cream units with yellow splashback glass and a small breakfast counter.

Off the hallway there’s a guest WC and an understairs area fitted with Sliderobes for storage.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms — the largest one has an en suite and Sliderobes while the smallest one is used as a play area.

The house has a sloping parking area at the front with some stepped planters while the back garden is lawned with a patio and has plenty of space for playing.

Located within a few minutes’ drive from Crestfield shopping centre, the house is 3.5 km from the Jack Lynch Tunnel

VERDICT: Tastefully decorated and modern with a toasty B3 BER.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €195,000 Size 60 sq m ( 650 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C1

THIS two-bed apartment at 25 An Sruthan Cul Ard in Carrigtwohill is attracting Cork city viewers with its affordable €195,000 guide price.

So says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, noting that bidding on the 650 sq ft ground floor property has already gone up to €207,000.

Built in 2005, it’s modern and well-kept with newly fitted laminate flooring and has a C1 BER. Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom and it has a large gravelled garden area at the rear.

The apartment is located within a 15 minute walk from local shops and the train station.

VERDICT: Attractive to first-time buyers and investors.

Midleton, Co Cork €195,000 Size 79 ( 850 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D2

ALTHOUGH in need of renovation, No 55 Riversfield, Dwyers Road in Midleton is affordably priced at €195,000. and conveniently located within a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

James Colbert of Colbert & Co says the 1980s built three-bed semi-detached bungalow has a D2 BER rating and needs work.

“But it’s in a quiet cul de sac estate where several other properties have been bought and renovated recently,’’ he adds.

Its 850 sq ft of accommodation includes a kitchen, a sitting room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Applying for retrofit grant could be an option for a new owner.