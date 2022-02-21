Bungalow blitzed but gardens kept to yield two €350k+ sites for A-rated new builds

YOU'D be hard-pressed to get a brand-new, A-rated home (not to mind two of them), on grounds as mature as those at Glanmire's Derreen, off Church Hill.

Dusky brick: One of the two site designs for Derreen, by Kiosk Architects

For sale with full-planing for slick new-builds, designed by Kiosk Architects are two such sites, surrounded by mature greenery, evergreen oaks, rhododendron and a host more, planted decades if not a century or more back, in some cases.

The 1970s bungalow Derreen has now been demolished to pave the way for the two new builds

The proposed 2,600 sq ft low-slung C21st ' bungalows' are on the grounds of an earlier, 1970s bungalow, sold back in 2017 for €600,000 on 1.6 acres. Called Derreen, it had previously been owned by the Dwyer family of Cork manufacturing fame and who'd traded down, 50 years ago, from their period home Glenkeen next door, building in their own gardens at that time, and selling Glenkeen.

Glenkeen in 2007

These two large, desirable Derreen sites are being sold now by Cearbhall Behan of Behan Irwin & Gosling, with private grounds and lower harbour views.

He prices them at €350,000 and €385,000, the dearest site the slightly larger (0.87 acre) of the duo.

CGI of interiors, with roof lights

The bungalow Derreen has already bitten the dust, allowing Kiosk Architects' Tony Kelly full rein over orientation and placing for the replacements on the exceptional grounds.

BIG's Mr Behan says "we have seen a lot of older stock coming on the market which will need full modernisation and refurbishment in many instances. The positive factor about Derreen is that you can start brand new, out of the ground, whilst being surrounded by an incredibly mature setting.

"The cost of achieving this level of privacy with mature planting would be enormous,” he adds.

Another CGI internal view

VERDICT: Great sites, great design.