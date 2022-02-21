Extended Togher 3-bed a likely hit with first time buyers 

On a corner site on Edward Walsh Road, there's scope to do even more
Extended Togher 3-bed a likely hit with first time buyers 

100 Edward Walsh Road, Togher

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Togher, Cork city 

€285,000

Size

86 sq m (926 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

D1

A HOUSE with a whole lot going for it is No 100, Edward Walsh Road in Togher.

Not only is it a very nice price for first time buyers, it has the benefit of a relatively new rear extension, a west-facing back garden and it’s on quite a decent corner site.

Ktichen 
Ktichen 

Instead of a pokey kitchen you will find a quality, dual-aspect kitchen diner with a velux for added light. The utility also gained ground when the extension was done four or five years ago.

Outback has both lawn and a raised deck and a block built garden shed.

Katie Fennessy of Sherry FitzGerald is selling No 100 and the guide price for the extended, end-of-terrace three-bed is €285,000.

She says there’s scope to expand further, given the site-size and room to the rear.

So far, it’s all first time buyers.

“We’re very busy with viewings,” she says.

Downstairs includes that kitchen diner overlooking the back garden, plus the utility, a living room and a bathroom. 

Living room
Living room

Overhead, two of three bedrooms are doubles.

Bedroom 
Bedroom 

Ms Fennessy says the house has been owner occupied - the owner is now trading up - and it has been well-maintained.

Location wise, it’s conveniently close to The Lough nature reserve as well as to University College Cork. The city centre is a 15 minute walk and access to the link road network is good.

VERDICT: Centrally located, smart-looking home, an ideal first time buy. Comes on a decent site with good back garden. 

More in this section

JFK did a drive-by at this Victorian-era Cork home now  on sale for €300K JFK did a drive-by at this Victorian-era Cork home now  on sale for €300K
Skellig views or city living? What a €400k+ property budget buys in Cork, Kerry, Longford and Limerick Skellig views or city living? What a €400k+ property budget buys in Cork, Kerry, Longford and Limerick
More rooms than you could shake a stick at, and one third of an acre to play on, at in this Killeens family trade-up  More rooms than you could shake a stick at, and one third of an acre to play on, at in this Killeens family trade-up 
<p>6 The Avenue, Crawford Woods, Glanmire</p>

Classy kitchen, and that's just for starters, at €430,000 Glanmire home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices