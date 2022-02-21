Extended Togher 3-bed a likely hit with first time buyers 

A HOUSE with a whole lot going for it is No 100, Edward Walsh Road in Togher.

Not only is it a very nice price for first time buyers, it has the benefit of a relatively new rear extension, a west-facing back garden and it’s on quite a decent corner site.

Ktichen

Instead of a pokey kitchen you will find a quality, dual-aspect kitchen diner with a velux for added light. The utility also gained ground when the extension was done four or five years ago.

Outback has both lawn and a raised deck and a block built garden shed.

Katie Fennessy of Sherry FitzGerald is selling No 100 and the guide price for the extended, end-of-terrace three-bed is €285,000.

She says there’s scope to expand further, given the site-size and room to the rear.

So far, it’s all first time buyers.

“We’re very busy with viewings,” she says.

Downstairs includes that kitchen diner overlooking the back garden, plus the utility, a living room and a bathroom.

Living room

Overhead, two of three bedrooms are doubles.

Bedroom

Ms Fennessy says the house has been owner occupied - the owner is now trading up - and it has been well-maintained.

Location wise, it’s conveniently close to The Lough nature reserve as well as to University College Cork. The city centre is a 15 minute walk and access to the link road network is good.

VERDICT: Centrally located, smart-looking home, an ideal first time buy. Comes on a decent site with good back garden.