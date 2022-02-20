More rooms than you could shake a stick at, and one third of an acre to play on, at in this Killeens family trade-up 

BUYERS were free to bring in their own builders when a half dozen or so sites came up for sale in Killeens roughly 25 years ago.

They were decent sites with scope to build generous homes and buyers did exactly that in a development called Ingle Downs. Having commissioned bespoke homes, it’s hardly surprising that they’ve hung onto them, with not a single Ingle Downs home showing on the Property Price Register in a dozen years.

That’s about to change with the arrival to market of No 8, whose owners were there from the start, but are now trading down as they no longer need a 2,500sq ft home or the third of an acre it sits on.

Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy is guiding the property at €495,000.

“We have an offer at the asking price, so we are on the market, as the man says,” Mr Downey quips.

He says homes like those in Ingle Downs are “hard to come by” north of Cork City, with limited choice for families looking to trade up, but not too far out, from the city centre.

“This one is a fine size with a great range of downstairs reception rooms, more than you would find in most homes,” Mr Downey says.

Entrance hall

Indeed there’s enough to shake a stick at: Living room, family room, large kitchen diner, lounge and conservatory.

Kitchen

Living room

Conservatory

The lounge, which opens into the conservatory, has its very own fitted bar — which will be leaving with the owner, so more a case of “Slán” than “Sláinte”.

Lounge

Overhead the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite and the remaining three are all a good size too.

Anyone in need of a home office/playroom/gym has plenty of rooms to choose from, and, as Mr Downey points out, will have no need to convert the detached garage or extend further.

They probably will want to upgrade, he says, adding that No 8 would benefit from “a bit of TLC”.

Outdoors is looked after — when they built the house all those years ago, the owners had the foresight to bring in a landscaper. Kids will have a field day with scope for lots of different play zones. There’s a play zone for the adults too — a fine patio area for outdoor entertaining, and at a higher level, a raised decking area.

No 8 is at the bottom of a cul de sac, just off the N20 road network, within a short drive of Blarney and Blackpool and no more than 10 minutes by car to the city.

Mr Downey says interest is strong among families looking to trade up but also “some well-heeled first time buyers”.

“We have people who are relocating from up the country and also from abroad,” he says.

VERDICT: Likely to be snapped up given house and site size.