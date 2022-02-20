First time buyers line up for next phase release of Cloughduv new homes starting at €335,000

First 11 homes are all "sale agreed" and 16 more are coming on stream at River Meadows 
Cloughduv development McCMcG

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Cloughduv, Cork Price range: Starting

€335,000

Size

111 sq m - 142 sq m

Bedrooms

3 - 4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A2 

HAVING sold out the first phase of a new homes development in Cloughduv quick as a flash, McCarthy & McGrath Auctioneers are back, within a week, with phase two.

Such is the appetite for new homes that already one of the 16 second phase units at River Meadows has been snapped up. The good news is there’s another 15 left to bag, with would-be-buyers advised to register their interest via Susanne Wilkinson at McCarthy & McGrath or via rivermeadows.ie. Built by Waterfall-based Caraden Homes (also behind the sold-out 75-home Martello development in Rushbrooke, Cobh), the houses now being released include 11 111sq m three bed semis, with a starting price of €335,000 and four four-bed detached homes, measuring 142 sq m.

Computer-generated image of 4-bed detached home 
Computer-generated image of 4-bed detached home 

3-bed semi d 
3-bed semi d 

 Ms Wilkinson says the spec is very high - reflected in the A2 energy rating. The homes come with underfloor heating downstairs, kitchens that clients can have a say in (door style and colours, worktops, handles, sink, tap) or take the allowance towards their own choice, paved patio areas to the rear and wired for charging an electric car.

Ms Wilkinson says the first half dozen homes at River Meadows are currently under construction in a scheme that will eventually include about 50 homes.

The development is just 10 minutes on the Macroom side of Ballincollig, in the well-served village of Cloughduv.

VERDICT: Likely to be snapped up. Help-to-buy scheme available for first time buyers, with a maximum allowance of up to €30,000.

