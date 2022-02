HOT on the heels of news this week that the Government was due to approve a 2024 completion date for the long-awaited 6,000-seater event centre, property on Proby’s Quay could be a smart investment.

Currently for sale is No 22 St Finbarr’s Place, a lovely old house with a nice front curve, looking directly across the river at the former Beamish site earmarked for the entertainment venue.

Given its central location, a city centre AirBnB could work well, especially when people are flocking in their thousands to South Main St. A pedestrian bridge is planned too, to link Proby’s Quay with the Beamish Quarter site.

No 22, which has been a rental, has four bedrooms and a bathroom apiece on each of the first and second floors.

Downstairs has a living room, kitchen diner, and enclosed outdoor patio area to the rear.

Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and he says 104 sq m No 22, which he is guiding at €280,000, is very well presented. He says there is good interest, and he already has an offer just over the asking price.

The house is close to University College Cork.

VERDICT: All the hallmarks of a sound rental property.