On sale for €550,000, Westropp House in Innishannon is no stranger to VIPs 

IF you're in search of a home with heady connections, Westropp House in Innishannon covers all of the bases, with links to military, literary, social and political bigwigs.

The roll-call includes Oliver Cromwell, Napoleon, George Bernard Shaw and Winston Churchill, says current owner Gavin Falks.

Cromwell is thought to have gifted the lands on which Westropp is built to a family called Adderley, one of whom arrived in Ireland with him and was rewarded for his military service.

“Which in all likelihood meant bumping off a few dozen natives,” says Gavin, tongue-n-cheek.

The name of the house came, he believes, from an acquaintance called Westropp; both the Adderley and Westropp names are associated with the Freemasons’ Hall on Tuckey Street Cork city, which is also home to what Gavin says is “the actual sword of surrender of Napoleon”.

Gavin links the sword (“more of a dagger” he adds) to a naval officer called Midshipman Westropp, whom he believes was on board the HMS Bellerophon, the Royal Navy battleship whose captain the Emperor surrendered to in July 1815.

With such tantalising military links, it may seem inconceivable that Westropp House could lay claim to even more famous associations, but in fact it was home for a while to the future wife of just one of two people on the planet to win both a Nobel Prize for Literature and an Oscar. Charlotte Payne Townshend became George Bernard Shaw’s Fair Lady when she married him in 1898. She had lived at Westropp, before the family moved to Rosscarbery.

Charlotte Payne-Townshend, wife of George Bernard Shaw, lived at Westropp House for a time.

Next on the roll of honour is Winston Churchill, the hero of current British prime minister, Borris Johnson.

A young Winston Churchill

A young Winston paid regular summer visits to Innishannon, where his relations, the Frewens, had acquired the Adderley estate. Their main home was Castleview (Innishannon) House, but each summer they would move to Westropp to be near the river for the fishing season.

Winston would stay with his aunt, Clara Jerome Frewen (the elder sister of Churchill’s mother, Jennie, and daughter of New York stockbroker Leonard Jerome), who lived there with her husband, Moreton Frewen, a rogue known as “Mortal Ruin”, a dashing but financially reckless adventurer, whose main interests were “money and young ladies, in that order”, Gavin says.

Moreton Frewen aka 'Mortal Ruin'.

Clara had been earmarked by her mother to marry a British Lord until Frewen swept in, but two other daughters did manage to “marry well”; one wed Sir Randolph Churchill, father of Winston, and another married Sir John Leslie of Castle Leslie, Co Monaghan.

Clara Frewen, sister-in-law of Randolph Churchill

Frewen, who had tried and failed to make his fortune in the US, came to Ireland, where the family had lands in Cork, and Gavin believes he won Adderley Estate from his brother in a card game. The 2011 Census shows Frewen owned 66 of 68 buildings in Innishannon, including Westropp House.

He also inherited Innishannon hunting lodge from an uncle - but this was burned to the ground by the IRA in 1916, and by the time Frewen died in 1924, his estate was worth less than IR£50 (down from an income of IR£2,000 in its heyday). What’s left now is known, unsympathetically, as the ‘Frewen Ruin’.

All of this turmoil was still a century-and-a-half away at the time Thomas “The Industrialist” Adderley inherited the family estate from his father via Cromwell in the mid 1700s. His impact was transformational as he turned Innishannon into a textile manufacturing hub, while also essentially building the town. Huguenots fleeing religious persecution in France arrived at his behest to share their expertise in flax growing and for a time the linen business boomed (the drying of flax on the river banks gave rise to the name “the Bleach”, now the local GAA grounds). Westropp House, built in the 1700s, was the commercial epicentre of this enterprise.

Adderley diversified into other businesses during his lifetime, including silk-making and carpet making (one such carpet made its way to Dublin Castle). However following the succession of his son Edward, the estate became heavily encumbered and was sold to the Frewens in 1830 - perhaps passing from one brother to other via that card game.

All that remains now of the Adderley manor now is the ancient arched wall - the old lawn wall of the manor - that runs along the start of Main Street coming from Cork city.

Westropp House itself is still looking good though and Gavin says it was put to other uses prior to himself and his wife buying it in 1979, including operating as a dispensary, with a succession of doctors living there.

“Our current small kitchen would have been the surgery and the original kitchen was where we now have a wood store and general large storage room,” Gavin says.

Kitchen

At the time of buying Westropp House, Gavin was working as a medical rep in the UK but himself and his Irish-born wife were thinking of relocating to Ireland (she was subsequently matron of Upton House Nursing Home for 16 years).

While looking for a property, auctioneer Flor Crowley, father of former Fianna Fáil TD and Senator Brian Crowley, pulled up in front of Westropp House.

“We said “We could never afford that”,” Gavin says. It helped that the pharma company that he worked for paid for their relocation.

They ran Westropp House as a seasonal B&B for 18 years - it was a small operation, Gavin says, with five bedrooms, albeit fine big rooms at that.

They attracted a decent number of French visitors over the years after Westropp House found its way into a Gallic travel guide, thanks to a Frenchman who had stayed there and gave them a great write up, in a Guide du Routard.

Particularly worthy of mention are the gardens, which have stunning rear views of the Bandon river and Dromkeen Wood, originally planted by Adderley, who used contrasting trees to spell out his own name, visible from a hillside above the village, and cut down by Frewen in 1891.

There’s a lovely woods and woodland walk there now, visible over the garden wall, while inside the wall are “a host of original features” say joint selling agents David Busteed of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed and Brendan Bowe of Bowe Properties, who are guiding new-to-market Westropp House at €550,000.

River view from the garden

Those original features include a fabulous ‘haha’, a low stone wall that creates the illusion for the viewer that the river is just beyond it, when in fact there’s 20-odd foot of garden.

Garden hidden beyond the 'ha-ha'

There’s plenty garden too on the landside of the haha. Walled in, south-facing and utterly, private it’s divided into different sections: patio/lawn/gravel paths/seating areas/beautiful old stone steps from French doors to the garden below.

French doors to the garden

Fabulously planted with all manner of shrubs and trees, including mature apple trees, it can be accessed from the main house or via a pedestrian entrance off the Main Street.

The house itself is listed in the national database of heritage buildings as a finely designed house of “classical Georgian proportions” a “prominent feature on the streetscape”.

It used to be a detached property, but is now end-of-terrace, with a commercial building next door, originally built as a sub office of Bandon Credit Union eight years ago, now home to a structural engineering consultancy business.

It measures more than 3,200 sq ft inside and is three floors over basement, with an extremely generous reception room that runs from front to back, and very generous bedrooms.

Main reception room

The dining room is a decent size too but the kitchen area is small, so new owners may look to reconfigure.

There are two bedrooms, one ensuite, and a separate bathroom on the first floor and three bedrooms (one ensuite) and an office on the second floor.

There’s an office in the basement too, and a log room, a store room and a bathroom. In the year of the terrible floods in that part of the country - when Bandon town was seriously flooded in 2009 - the basement didn’t escape, but was subsequently improved and restored.

It was hit again in 2015 but not since, and future-proofing is looking good as the OPW implements a €13m flood relief scheme upriver in Bandon.

At any rate, it’s a long rear garden and the riverside location has been nothing but a joy for the Falks in the almost 43 years (43rd anniversary at Easter) since they’ve been there.

Rear patio

Mr Busteed is anticipating an interesting cohort of potential buyers for this truly historic and iconic house on Innishannon’s Main Street.

“It will be very interesting to see who comes out of the woodwork. I expect interest locally and further afield. I’ve already had enquiries from the UK,” he says.

Main Street Innishannon with Westropp House and garden in the foreground

Westropp House is less than 20 minutes by car to Cork Airport, a 25 minute drive to Cork city and 15 minutes from Kinsale. It’s close to Pharma giants (Eli) Lilly and MSD Brinny.

VERDICT: Given the history of Westropp, any investment is likely to be emotional as well as financial. Like any old home, it will require upgrades. The payback will include a footnote in its history and enjoyment of unique gardens.