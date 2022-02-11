City living at €475k Belfield Abbey buy with bells ’n whistles

|
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
€475,000
Size
147 sq m (1,508 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
BER
B2
They purchased the three-storey, four-bed end-terrace home with what was a so-called ‘builder’s finish,’ and then proceeded to put their own mark on it, and not just in decorative terms.
What they got from his drawings shows clearly you don’t need to add lots of square footage to give a whole different lift to a standard family home layout, possibly not much more than 100 sq ft, but it makes all the difference.
It’s listed with estate agents Ann O’Mahony and Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald who guides the 1,580 sq ft family home at €475,000, and the good news for home hunters in the first half of 2002 when builders and trades are still at a premium and materials at a price pinnacle (but, starting to drop back to more normal levels) is that it needs absolutely nothing at all done to it, inside or out, and it has some surprises too.
It has gated side access to the enclosed west-facing back garden, where there’s a good-sized steel storage shed with climbing clematis up the front, facing the house. To the front is a small, railed in and planted-up garden with bin storage, and there are two allocated parking spaces just beyond going with No 29.