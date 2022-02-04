Phoenix-like rebuild of Leeside's 200-year old Carrig House 20 years after devastating fire

TWENTY years after being ripped asunder by a maliciously-set fire, the c. 200-year old Carrig House is once more rising, very much phoenix-like, from its stone-cold ashes, in an expensive and almost heroic act of restoration.
Initially, it stood out simply as a fine detached villa, a family home which, in the mid-to late-1900s, had also been run as the Radio and Electronics School, a radio training centre for marine radio operators by the O’Regan family, with students dispersing from Leeside classrooms to the oceans of the world.
It remained a boarded-up wreck, selling cheaply at first and then again, when romantic-minded buyers realised the scale of work needed to make it a home once more.
Unlike many other sadly burned-out Cork City beauties (Vernon Mount House, convents, etc, etc), salvation is at hand for riverside and railside Carrig House.
It’s down to a particularly diligent and skilled build crew, Linehan Construction. The firm’s wide array of work includes new and eco-builds, rebuilding castles, reinvigorating period homes, and repurposing 19th-century city commercial buildings.
Among its most public achievements is the magnificent work on The Church restaurant in Skibbereen, with its remarkable timber barrel roof that was done not just once, but twice — first in 2003 and again after an inferno-like blaze, another malicious act, in 2006.
Of course, he’d like to get his investment back again after this year-plus leap of faith and on-site building works. Key to that will be the prize and prospect that is the 21st-century upgrade by specialist Leo Linehan and his crew on this late-Georgian/early-Victorian era distinguished pile.
The trio’s vision for Carrig House is precisely set out in CGI and fly-through videos of the finished project (available on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h41nGAVV_Hw).
This pet project of theirs has been both a quay and a key part of Cork’s development along the banks of the Lee over its long life, first as a private residence with links, it’s said, back to the Penrose Cooper family, their Woodhill House, and to the fate-damned lovers Sarah Curren and Robert Emmet.
Now, it looks like Carrig House will be the only one of a long roll call to come back from the grave.
As part of the C19th strict conditions to run a rail line in front of these houses on the Lower Glanmire Road, a proviso was made guaranteeing them safe access to and from the Middle Glanmire Road. For decades after, this comprised level crossings, such as that serving the long terraces of homes at Myrtlehill, and high-level pedestrian bridges.
That bridge, jutting partly into the river to swing around to Bellvue’s houses, was built at a reported cost of €12m, making this small cluster of private houses the proud beneficiary of what’s almost certainly Ireland’s most-expensive private access drive.
Glazing will be either in restored, ornate timber frames or new versions, some in timber, and others in casement versions from Rationel and it’s headed to a BER B rating.
Rooms are spread over three levels, with rooftop access via a large glazed ope above the top landing. There’s scope for up to six bedrooms, several of them double aspect at the mid-level with en suites/dressing room, and a more varied mix up top with gym, play room, studies etc.
What will change at their own pace are the views from Carrig House, over rail and road to the river, to rowers along the leafy Marina, the fun and games and gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, downriver to Blackrock and upriver to the changing skyline of Cork City, and unfolding commercial developments, apartments to come, and office blocks being occupied by the likes of Apple.