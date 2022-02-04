Phoenix-like rebuild of Leeside's 200-year old Carrig House 20 years after devastating fire

TWENTY years after being ripped asunder by a maliciously-set fire, the c. 200-year old Carrig House is once more rising, very much phoenix-like, from its stone-cold ashes, in an expensive and almost heroic act of restoration.

The period home, set against a sandstone rock cliff looking south over the River Lee and the Marina, has long been a local landmark.

The goal: CGI image of Carrig House when complete

Initially, it stood out simply as a fine detached villa, a family home which, in the mid-to late-1900s, had also been run as the Radio and Electronics School, a radio training centre for marine radio operators by the O’Regan family, with students dispersing from Leeside classrooms to the oceans of the world.

In the 1990s, CIÉ took charge of the building but it was gutted by a fire when empty in 2002. It got partial restitution at least by CIÉ, which had it reroofed in slate and then boarded it up for “security”, in a ‘shutting the stable door after the house has bolted’ sort of way.

It remained a boarded-up wreck, selling cheaply at first and then again, when romantic-minded buyers realised the scale of work needed to make it a home once more.

Cork's Carrig House, on the Lower Glanmire Road, has a long and proud history and is on track to rise to 21st century splendors at last after a devastating 2002 fire

Tellingly, when CIÉ was selling it, it demanded that engineers coming to survey the property sign an indemnity form as its condition was so poor.

More recently, it presented as a wrapped-up sleeping structure, first swaddled in auctioneers ERA Downey McCarthy’s ‘For Sale’ banners, and now it’s swathed in the protective gauze and scaffolding of rescue team Linehan Construction, before a summer reveal as its rebirth progresses within.

Leo Linehan of Linehan Construction and architects Alannah-Rose O'Grady-Kennedy and Bilal Mu'azzam in what will be the dining room. Picture Dan Linehan

Unlike many other sadly burned-out Cork City beauties (Vernon Mount House, convents, etc, etc), salvation is at hand for riverside and railside Carrig House.

It’s already signalled by the distinctive and defining sharp, re-rendered tall chimney stacks, in fresh gleaming white lime render — a complete contrast to the time fire roared outside their confines, destroying almost everything within, including the roof.

Reinstatement to a luxury private residence of distinction is on track for later this year, when it is due to get offered for sale once more, after what will be a painstaking and thoughtful restitution job.

Uphill, but battle being won. Give it a bit more time...

It’s down to a particularly diligent and skilled build crew, Linehan Construction. The firm’s wide array of work includes new and eco-builds, rebuilding castles, reinvigorating period homes, and repurposing 19th-century city commercial buildings.

Among its most public achievements is the magnificent work on The Church restaurant in Skibbereen, with its remarkable timber barrel roof that was done not just once, but twice — first in 2003 and again after an inferno-like blaze, another malicious act, in 2006.

The Church restaurant in Skibbereen after 2006 fire Picture Dan Linehan

The now-visible transformative work with the shell of Carrig House started last year after a €420,000 purchase. An undisclosed East Cork-based financial backer has put the enabling funds in, out of a mix of confidence and local civic pride.

Of course, he’d like to get his investment back again after this year-plus leap of faith and on-site building works. Key to that will be the prize and prospect that is the 21st-century upgrade by specialist Leo Linehan and his crew on this late-Georgian/early-Victorian era distinguished pile.

Church Restaurant Skibbereen post-rebuild by Linehan Construction

The company is second generation in craft. For decades, Leo Linehan Sr has been known as one of Cork’s best cabinet makers, with showrooms on Grattan Street now shared with son Leo, who trained as a fine artist and sculptor in Cork and London.

He got two master’s degrees before segueing into the creative and aesthetic side of construction. Siblings include Paul and Niall Linehan, of Cork band Frank & Walters fame, and Niall has his own construction business.

Working hand in glove with Leo’s steady building crew at Carrig House are the company’s in-house architects, Alannah-Rose O’Grady-Kennedy from Waterford (she has distant family links to JFK) and Dubliner Bilal Mu’azzam, a recent graduate of the Cork School of Architecture.

The trio’s vision for Carrig House is precisely set out in CGI and fly-through videos of the finished project (available on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h41nGAVV_Hw).

Bellevue Villas seen from the Marina

This pet project of theirs has been both a quay and a key part of Cork’s development along the banks of the Lee over its long life, first as a private residence with links, it’s said, back to the Penrose Cooper family, their Woodhill House, and to the fate-damned lovers Sarah Curren and Robert Emmet.

Work in hand

Woodhill House was demolished four decades ago, one of a handful of classic Cork merchants villas around Montenotte, Tivoli, and the Lower Glanmire Road to fail the test of time, usually enabled by wilful or even deliberate dereliction and/or arson.

Now, it looks like Carrig House will be the only one of a long roll call to come back from the grave.

Working from the top down?

Originally it was called Bellevue House, and like its handful of fortunately preserved period neighbours on Bellevue Terrace/Villas, it predated the arrival of the rail lines threading east out of Cork City.

As part of the C19th strict conditions to run a rail line in front of these houses on the Lower Glanmire Road, a proviso was made guaranteeing them safe access to and from the Middle Glanmire Road. For decades after, this comprised level crossings, such as that serving the long terraces of homes at Myrtlehill, and high-level pedestrian bridges.

Top floor landing with roof light

As part of the early to mid-2000s upgrade of the Cobh and Midleton commuter lines, a new bridge was constructed over the Lower Glanmire Road, serving just a half a dozen or so properties, with Carrig House possibly the most prominent beneficiary.

View upriver from the top Carrig House

That bridge, jutting partly into the river to swing around to Bellvue’s houses, was built at a reported cost of €12m, making this small cluster of private houses the proud beneficiary of what’s almost certainly Ireland’s most-expensive private access drive.

It also enables easy access for construction deliveries, of which there have been multitudes to date and more to come.

The rebuild budget on the near-6,000 sq ft period property is in the €1m-€1.5m range, with costs driven up by the detailed craftsmanship needed to salvage, rebuild, and match the likes of the house’s original ground floor ‘trefoil’ windows (a house beside Carrig House on the city side has similar windows comfortable alongside a contemporary extension).

Unexpectedly, the original timber staircase, offset to one side, survived the 2002 fire and its details will be matched once strength is restored to it. Floors are going down on concrete at both ground and first-floor levels, and damp-proofing details are impressive, as are measures to insulate and seal a structure and still allow it to breathe in this most-robust rebuild.

Significant sections of the stairs survived the 2002 fire

Glazing will be either in restored, ornate timber frames or new versions, some in timber, and others in casement versions from Rationel and it’s headed to a BER B rating.

Rooms are spread over three levels, with rooftop access via a large glazed ope above the top landing. There’s scope for up to six bedrooms, several of them double aspect at the mid-level with en suites/dressing room, and a more varied mix up top with gym, play room, studies etc.

Leo Linehan of Linehan Construction and architects Alannah-Rose O'Grady-Kennedy and Bilal Mu'azzam in the sitting room. Picture Dan Linehan

A very detailed spec for finishes has been worked out by Leo Linehan with architects Bilal and Alannah-Rose, and it’s due to come to the open market in the coming months with joint agents ERA Downey McCarthy (who’ll get to see in the flesh what they sold last year as a promise) and Lisney.

It’s likely to have a guide price in the region of €2.25m+ all-in and all done (the integrity of work can be seen on their website and testimonials at www.linehanconstruction.com). However, if early interest surfaces sooner, an intending buyer can ask for variations in some finishes such as bathrooms, kitchen touches under the bespoke glass lantern/ceiling, and more.

What will change at their own pace are the views from Carrig House, over rail and road to the river, to rowers along the leafy Marina, the fun and games and gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, downriver to Blackrock and upriver to the changing skyline of Cork City, and unfolding commercial developments, apartments to come, and office blocks being occupied by the likes of Apple.

Carrig House Mark ll?

As ever, it’s a city on a river on the move and, thus far, Carrig House has charted two centuries of change: it nearly didn’t make it to see what’s yet to come on stream in the 21st century.



VERDICT: Salvation is on hand.