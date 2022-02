CALL it separation anxiety, call it whatever you will, but there’s no arguing that Kerry exiles inevitably burrow their way back to the beloved Kingdom.

So while Innishannon almost won them over, the couple that bought into Ard Aoibhinn eight years ago simply cannot rid their systems of the longing for home.

Fortunately for them, and straight from the Silver Linings Playbook, a pandemic changed the nature of the workplace, paving the way for their return.

With one half of the couple now set up to work four days a week from home and the other half hoping for continued flexibility, now is as good a time as any to make the move — ahead of the kids settling into Rebel County secondary schools.

Minds made up then, all that remains is to sell their current home at 32 Ard Aoibhinn and find another back on the range.

The selling bit is likely to be the easy part in light of the very fine condition of No 32 and given the general lack of housing supply on the market right now.

When the couple bought into the Flemings development in 2014, it was the showhouse, which generally means some little extras, designed to showcase the builder’s credentials.

There’s no doubting it’s finished to a very high spec, from its cobble locked drive to its large reception room to the stylish, contemporary kitchen diner.

Kitchen

Its best feature, though, is probably the lovely, light-filled “garden room”, open-plan off the kitchen diner, surrounded by glazing at the garden end, where double doors open onto a patio.

Garden Room

With more double doors between the dining end of the kitchen and the main reception room, scope for entertaining is excellent in this 1,830 sq ft home.

There’s room too for guests to stay over. As a four-bedroom detached property, two of its bedrooms are contenders for the title of “main bedroom” as both have en suites. The title goes to the one with a feature floor-to-ceiling window and a dressing room area.

Main Bedroom

Currently a four-person household, there’s a bathroom for everyone in the audience. There’s also a utility room and that all-important home office.

Home Office

Out back there’s a decent rear garden — plenty of room for a trampoline and treehouse and a nice bit of privacy too.

No 32 comes to market with Brendan Bowe of Bowe Properties and he is guiding at €485,000. A quick look at the Property Price Register shows prices at Ard Aoibhinn have been steadily climbing, with one house, No 42, surpassing the €500,000 mark (€508,500 to be exact) in 2020. A newer build than the one featured here, it set a record which subsequent sales didn’t breach, with Nos 40 and 43 selling for just under €445,000 last year.

Mr Bowe says No 32 is a “flawless” home, architect-designed, “with high-end architectural finishes”.

Reception Room

He adds that the location is within a stroll of Innishannon village.

The owner of No 32 says the village has been a great place for a young family — it has a good national school and an impressive community playground in an area known locally as The Bleach, a throwback to former linen mills, donated by Valley Rovers GAA club. There are also riverside walks and a woods. School buses take secondary school students to Bandon/Kinsale/Cork City.

Food offerings are good too, particularly places like Wildflour, a bakery which began in the Franciscan Well on North Mall, Cork city, and now has a permanent home in Innishannon.

And there’s the famous Rohu’s Country Market, closed at the moment to all but takeaway pizza and wine at the weekend, but due to reopen fully shortly.

The vendors of No 32 say they’ve loved living in Innishannon, that they’ve never felt like blow-ins, and that there’s a terrific community spirit. They also liked the fact that it has a genuine village feel, something they didn’t experience in other towns they lived in closer to Cork City. The commute to the city takes about 40 minutes, but for anyone working at Eli Lilly in Dunderrow or nearby MSD Brinny, the commute is less than 10 minutes.

VERDICT: Fine family fare in a happening village with a laid-back lifestyle.