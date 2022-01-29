Spoilt for choice: Two pretty bungalows in East Cork 

A COUPLE of serial do-er up-ers are behind this natty little East Cork bungalow in Saleen, from which they are now moving on to their next project.

They leave behind a nicely spruced-up property with room to the rear to extend, as neighbours have done.

No 47 Woodview Lawn is part of a compact development built in the noughties, comprising a mix of semis, detached and terraced homes, and more than a dozen bungalows, set deepest within the scheme, well back from the main road, overlooking a large green.

Their positioning means they are not overlooked - green fields stretch out beyond their rear garden walls.

For an example of what they look like when extended, take a peek at No 41, which sold last year for €255,000, according to the Property Price Register, but which can still be viewed online.

No 47 is well configured internally, with an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with open fireplace.

The kitchen is nice and streamlined thanks to a separate utility room where bulkier white goods are housed.

One of three bedrooms is ensuite, another has been commandeered as a walk-in wardrobe and the third is a study/home office.

There’s also a family bathroom.

Out front is smart and well-presented, behind is a patio and landscaped garden, and two small storage sheds.

John Hornibrook of Colbert & Co is the selling agent and he had a steady stream of viewers booked in within hours of the property going live.

“There are so few bungalows around, particularly in housing estates, it’s not something developers tend to do. So when they come up, they are always a big draw, especially for older couples who want to downsize and who want to be on the level,” Mr Hornibrook says. It's also attracting first time buyers, thanks to its price point - the guide is €260,000

He adds that the attic of No 47 has been reinsulated and its walls pumped with insulation.

Woodview Lawn is a few minutes stroll to the local school and just a five minute drive to Midleton. Some fine East Cork beaches are close by.

VERDICT: Sweet, neat, turnkey.

Second Bungalow in Cloyne for €250,000

No 2 The Crescent, Lus an Ime, Cloyne

Cloyne, East Cork €250,000 Size 93 sq m (1000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

JUST when you think bungalows are hard to come by, two come along (see above).

While No 2 The Crescent, Lus an Ime, Cloyne and No 47 Woodview Lawn, Saleen, have similar characteristics, looks-wise they're quite different.

While No 47 has a timeless feel, No 2 is decidedly modern. Home to a Polish couple who are relocating to West Cork, it’s in pristine condition and right on trend with its colour choices - muted pink breaking up the grey and white of the kitchen diner, which opens into a living room, where a Stanley wood burning stove keeps things cosy.

The kitchen diner has lovely clean lines with no wall units and an open display of pots and pans.

It opens into the south-facing rear garden where there’s a mix of paving and lawn, and a large garden shed.

Of three bedrooms, one is ensuite and there’s also a family bathroom.

l

No 2 has an attractive stone exterior out front and parking for two cars. Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties is the selling agent and he's guiding No 2 at €250,000. He's also selling a two-storey semi-d in Lus an Ime, No 30, which featured here last week - with a €225,000 guide price.

He says No 2 is in excellent shape and within walking distance of Cloyne village and national school, with buses to Midleton passing by the entrance to the estate.

VERDICT: Ideal for a young family starting out or for an older, downsizing couple, looking to live on the flat.