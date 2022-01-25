Macroom is being targeted by house hunters seeking an alternative to Cork city

The prospect of being able to buy a new A-rated property for considerably less than you would pay for a similar property in Cork City or Ballincollig is luring buyers to Macroom.

That’s according to Con Nagle of Global Properties, who says that purchasers of properties in the Meadowland development in Macroom are probably paying €100,000 less than they would in Ballincollig. Launched three years ago, Meadowland, which when complete will have 105 units, was until recently the only new private development in Macroom.

“Last year we released around 25 houses and they were gone in just one day. Around 85%-90% of buyers were from Cork City or Ballincollig,” says Mr Nagle, adding that 2021 prices ranged from €235,000 for a two-bed property up to €272,000 for a three-bed.

The final phase of the development, which will include a mix of three- and four-bed semis, is expected to be released in March.

“We already have a long list of interested buyers,” reveals Mr Nagle.

Meanwhile, auctioneer Killian Lynch is preparing for the launch of the first phase of a 50-house development at Gleann an Fhia on the western side of town.

“Construction started on this development of three-bed semis in November and we expect the first release at the end of February or the start of March,” says Mr Lynch, adding that prices will start above €300,000.

Expecting a good many of these to sell to city buyers, Mr Lynch also says he has a sizable list of interested buyers.

According to Mr Lynch, the prospect of the completion of the Macroom bypass by next year — which will reduce commuting time to Kerry and also bring an end to traffic congestion in the town centre — is also influencing incoming buyers.

He says that, in addition to buying new A-rated homes, potential buyers have also been viewing second-hand houses.

“We are seeing a lot of people who want to work from home. Last year was my busiest year since 2008,” says Mr Lynch, who estimates that 50% of sales are to buyers from the city.

As elsewhere in the country, demand is outstripping supply in Macroom and second-hand properties in the first-time buyers’ price bracket tend to go quickly.

“Properties are selling above their guides and prices are up around 10%,” says Mr Lynch estimating that the price of second-hand three-bed semis have gone up from €215,000 to €250,000.

Mr Lynch has recently taken on the sale of 18 properties in Ros Alainn, built in the boom but left unfinished until now. First properties being released include a three-bed semi for €245,000 and a four-bed (left,) at €405,000.

Property supply in Macroom is extremely low at the moment, and just 14 properties, including two sites, are listed for sale in the town.

The Property Price Register shows 97 sales in Macroom in 2021 and 110 in 2020, up from 81 in 2019.

The highest priced properties in Macroom last year both sold for €450,000. One was a four-bed detached house at 8 Sullan Weirs on the Killarney Road, while the other was a four-bed detached rural property at Ballymakeera East.

Oakwood, Macroom €235,000

Affordable three-bed semis like No 47 Oakwood in Macroom are now hard to find and quick to sell.

So says auctioneer Killian Lynch, who is seeking offers of €235,000 for this late 1990s-built house. Offering approximately 1,000 sq ft of living space, it has a C3 BER and is located within easy reach of local shops.

“It’s in very good condition and could suit a young couple starting out or a retired couple looking for a property close to town,” says Mr Lynch who thinks its affordable guide price could attract a first-time buyer from Cork city or from Ballincollig. Located in a cul de sac estate on the Cork city side of Macroom, the property is within a 10-minute walk from the town square.

VERDICT: It’s one of a very small number of three-bed semis listed in the Macroom area that’s still available.

Gurteenroe, Macroom, €405,000

One of the first of a number of recently completed properties in the Ros Alainn development at Gurteenroe to come on the market, No 14 is a spacious four-bed detached house with a guide of €405,000.

Part of a 2007 built development, it’s one of 18 houses which have recently been taken over and finished. Selling agent Killian Lynch says it has been fitted with a new kitchen, new as well as new flooring and tiling, and is now in pristine condition.

“It has 2,000 sq ft of living space and an exceptionally large garden and is located 2km from Macroom town centre and 1km from the Macroom bypass interchange junction which will make it a 30 minute drive from Cork and Killarney.’’ Mr Lynch says that a similar property in Cork city or in Ballincollig would cost significantly more.

VERDICT: A sizable family home for a trade-up buyer.

Slieveragh, Ballyvourney €275,000

House near Balleyvourney village will be easily commutable from Cork once the by-pass is built.

That’s according to Ellen O’Sullivan of OM2 auctioneers who says that when the by-pass is completed the property will be within a 35-minute drive from Cork city and a 15-minute one from Killarney.

Built in the 1990s, Tara House is an interesting, split level red-brick house with four bedrooms, a sunroom at the front and over a third of an acre of gardens.

Guiding at €275,000, it’s a spacious house with almost 1,800 sq ft of accommodation. “It has an affordable price, great broadband and is ideal for anyone wishing to work from home,’’ says Ms O’Sullivan. who believes it will attract first-time buyers.

Situated around 1km outside Ballyvourney, Tara House is 17.5 km from Macroom.

VERDICT: A very sizable offering for €275,000.

Gurteenroe, Macroom €400,000

Spacious detached properties like this four-bed house at Gurteenroe are, according to Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion auctioneers, very hard to find within a 10-minute walk from Macroom town square.

“It’s an individually built property on a site of over a third of an acre,” reveals auctioneer Michael Hinchion, explaining that houses of this size don’t often come on the market this close to town.

Built in the 1980s, it’s a 1,720 sq ft property which has a small balcony area at the front and as well as an attached garage at the side. Quoting a guide of €400,000, Mr Hinchion says it’s well-maintained and has a D1 BER rating but is likely to require updating. For a buyer who wants to extend, there is a very sizable lawned garden at the rear and in addition to a spacious parking area at the front.

VERDICT: A substantial trade-up within easy reach of Macroom amenities.