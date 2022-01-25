Macroom is being targeted by house hunters seeking an alternative to Cork city

Affordable three-bed semis like No 47 Oakwood in Macroom are now hard to find and quick to sell.
So says auctioneer Killian Lynch, who is seeking offers of €235,000 for this late 1990s-built house. Offering approximately 1,000 sq ft of living space, it has a C3 BER and is located within easy reach of local shops.
“It’s in very good condition and could suit a young couple starting out or a retired couple looking for a property close to town,” says Mr Lynch who thinks its affordable guide price could attract a first-time buyer from Cork city or from Ballincollig. Located in a cul de sac estate on the Cork city side of Macroom, the property is within a 10-minute walk from the town square.
: It’s one of a very small number of three-bed semis listed in the Macroom area that’s still available.
One of the first of a number of recently completed properties in the Ros Alainn development at Gurteenroe to come on the market, No 14 is a spacious four-bed detached house with a guide of €405,000.
Part of a 2007 built development, it’s one of 18 houses which have recently been taken over and finished. Selling agent Killian Lynch says it has been fitted with a new kitchen, new as well as new flooring and tiling, and is now in pristine condition.
“It has 2,000 sq ft of living space and an exceptionally large garden and is located 2km from Macroom town centre and 1km from the Macroom bypass interchange junction which will make it a 30 minute drive from Cork and Killarney.’’ Mr Lynch says that a similar property in Cork city or in Ballincollig would cost significantly more.
: A sizable family home for a trade-up buyer.
House near Balleyvourney village will be easily commutable from Cork once the by-pass is built.
That’s according to Ellen O’Sullivan of OM2 auctioneers who says that when the by-pass is completed the property will be within a 35-minute drive from Cork city and a 15-minute one from Killarney.
Built in the 1990s, Tara House is an interesting, split level red-brick house with four bedrooms, a sunroom at the front and over a third of an acre of gardens.
Guiding at €275,000, it’s a spacious house with almost 1,800 sq ft of accommodation. “It has an affordable price, great broadband and is ideal for anyone wishing to work from home,’’ says Ms O’Sullivan. who believes it will attract first-time buyers.
Situated around 1km outside Ballyvourney, Tara House is 17.5 km from Macroom.
: A very sizable offering for €275,000.
Spacious detached properties like this four-bed house at Gurteenroe are, according to Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion auctioneers, very hard to find within a 10-minute walk from Macroom town square.
“It’s an individually built property on a site of over a third of an acre,” reveals auctioneer Michael Hinchion, explaining that houses of this size don’t often come on the market this close to town.
Built in the 1980s, it’s a 1,720 sq ft property which has a small balcony area at the front and as well as an attached garage at the side. Quoting a guide of €400,000, Mr Hinchion says it’s well-maintained and has a D1 BER rating but is likely to require updating. For a buyer who wants to extend, there is a very sizable lawned garden at the rear and in addition to a spacious parking area at the front.
: A substantial trade-up within easy reach of Macroom amenities.