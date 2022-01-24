Starter Homes: Quirky cottage in heart of Kinsale for €245,000

Kinsale, Co Cork €245,000

The type of centrally located, prettily decorated cottage that appeals to holidaymakers, Lynnville on Church Lane in Kinsale is new to the market with a guide of €245,000. Painted pink and green on the outside, the 2005-built one-bed terraced property is attractive and colourful and, like many quirky cottages, has a spiral staircase.

Describing it as both cleverly designed and charming, Sheehy Brothers auctioneers say it has quite close to 800 sq ft of living space and is located within a few minutes’ walk from Kinsale’s many restaurants and shops.

“Three different types of buyers have booked viewings — people who want a weekend cottage or bolt hole; people who want an affordable home in the centre of Kinsale; and investors who think it would make an attractive rental property,’’ says auctioneer Patricia O’Regan.

Recently repainted and redecorated, the cottage has one bedroom, a bathroom and a bin storage room on the ground floor. Upstairs there’s an open plan kitchen diner with white units, a bay window and a vaulted timber panelled ceiling. Situated in the centre of the room is a spiral staircase leading up to a mezzanine area.

Fitted with double glazing and electric heating, the property has an F BER rating.

“It’s situated on the corner of a street overlooking a green area at the front and this gives it great privacy,’’ says Ms O’Regan.

VERDICT: Affordable and pretty in the centre of Kinsale, it’s likely to go quickly.

Ballyphehane, Cork City €275,000

Although the front façade of 166 Connolly Road in Ballyphehane hasn’t changed significantly since it was built in the 1950s, its interior has been totally transformed.

Around 10 years ago, its current owners added a sizable kitchen extension at the rear and at the same time turned the ground floor bathroom into a utility space and converted one of the upstairs bedrooms into a spacious modern bathroom.

Other changes to the mid-terrace property carried out by the owners include the construction of a detached 220 sq ft garden studio at the rear which is currently being used as a home office.

Seeking offers of €275,000, Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy says the popularity of the Ballyphehane location and the condition of the house is making it very attractive to a variety of buyers.

“We’ve had interest from first-time buyers, including quite a number of single females as well as from a family wondering about converting the garden studio into an apartment for their 20-year-old.” Offering 1,040 sq ft of living space, the property has a carpeted living room as well as a modern kitchen-diner with cream units, a Belfast sink and a vaulted ceiling with four Velux windows. Off the hallway there’s both a utility room and a guest WC.

The first floor has two bedrooms, one at the front and one at the back as well as a modern bathroom with a standalone bath and a shower cubicle. At the bottom of the long back garden there’s a timber floored studio with a WC.

Located 1 km from Turner’s Cross, the property is around 2 km from the city centre.

VERDICT: More modern and spacious than you might expect.

Bishopstown, Cork City €245,00

Affordably priced, this two-bed terraced property at 4 Wilton Park Villas in Bishopstown will suit a buyer looking for a property close to CUH or MTU.

Selling agents Barry Auctioneers expect it to appeal to investors or first-time buyers.

“It’s in good condition [and] is being sold with contents and is very convenient to Cork University Hospital,” adds auctioneer Gretchen Kelleher.

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchenette, and bathroom, as well as two upstairs bedrooms.

VERDICT: Affordable property in popular location.

Bandon Road, Cork City €175,000

It would take just nine minutes to walk from this one bed cottage at 114 Bandon Road to UCC, and just a little bit longer to get to Cork’s city centre.

Guiding this 600 sq ft mid-terrace property at €175,000, Sherry FitzGerald says it’s ideal for an investor, a first-time buyer, or anyone looking for a property in the vicinity of UCC.

Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen diner, a study, a bedroom and a bathroom and there’s also a yard at the rear. Extended at the rear, the property has an E2 BER and is likely to need upgrading.

VERDICT: Affordable properties near UCC are always in high demand.