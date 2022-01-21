Corkonians: cop on!  Locals tend to overlook joys of historic homes on city's  Grattan Hill - but blow-ins since Thackeray rate what they see

|
Grattan Hill, St. Luke's/Cork City
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
169 sq m (1,808 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3 + Attic
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
d2
Here, where tall buildings have started to spring up and are looking set to replace early 1900s silos and cranes, the long legacy of Grattan Hill being graced and favoured by generations of creative types goes back even further — almost two centuries — to a short period when English novelist, essayist, and journalist William Makepeace Thackeray was an early resident on this Cork hillside.
Thackeray, India-born but sent to school at a young age in England, married an Irish woman, Isabella, and later inherited some £20,000 as a young man, a fortune which quickly dissipated due to a mix of short-lived high living mixed with a bank collapse — sound familiar?
The Irish Sketch Book scarcely gets mentioned in Thackeray’s broader biography and prolific output: he was compared to Charles Dickens as a social chronicler, and Vanity Fair is among his better-recalled works.
Who’ll come out to bid now for the period home beauty that is No 22 Grattan Hill and which, in line with the above thesis, is owned by a couple active in the arts and especially in the theatre, who’ve worked in the US and UK before locating to Cork?
Coincidentally, the work done by the O’Sullivan-Garveys at the city-scanning No 22 Grattan Hill has an almost Dorian Gray appeal. It’s stood the test of time very well since its mid-2000s overhaul — the current owners pay generous tribute to the quality of the work they did here.
That’s for a very well presented family home of about 1,800 sq ft, with three first-floor ‘official’ bedrooms, while there’s further and characterful space up at attic level. This level has stout exposed roof trusses (currently adorned with the UK car reg plates of the first cars one of the owners had in London, decades ago), and it’s a top-floor eyrie which was always much in favour with the family’s offspring during childhood and teenage years — sort of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.
In very recent times, the view from these venerable tiered terraces, which are set in an architectural conservation area, is only topped, effectively, by the new-build townhouses, also in terraces, at the Arbutus development by M-Homes in the former grounds of the Arbutus Lodge, just on the city side of the Montenotte Hotel and its widely appreciated open-air viewing terraces.
Even though likely to be a protected structure and thus exempt from a BER, No 22 Grattan Hill has been energy rated, getting a decent D2.
Moving on and trading down now, the couple who’ve been here for a decade and a half say there’s a fantastic community feel and camaraderie among all of the residents, with an inclusive, annual outdoor garden party and BBQ for one and all, and all ages, at the end of every August, before schools return.
One of the most enjoyed is the deep, arched stone section at the lower level’s back wall (see p1,) one of a number of similar arches running along the terrace and done nearly 200 years ago, say the owners, to support and bulwark the higher ground and Wellington Terrace rising up behind.
There’s much joy within, too, pluscomfort, once past the round-arched topped front door, leading to a long hall, done in classical style with black and white tiles.
The front reception room to the right has a cast iron open fireplace, two tall windows facing south, with blinds fixed to the multi-action tilt and turn windows, while there are attractive, deep alcoves with arched tops on either side of the chimneypiece.
Also at ground level is a guest WC, one of the three bathrooms in the three-storey, three-bed+attic home, as there is an en suitewith one of the first-floor bedrooms with shower.