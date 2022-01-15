At first glance, this Tower home looks modest, but it's not and neither are the gardens 

HOT off the press is this house in Tower, being sold by a woman with longstanding ties to the Irish Examiner, stretching back over a period of 90 years.

Her father, Billy O’Neill, was a former advertising manager and she worked for the Paper herself until 1975, when her Dad passed away, and she made the decision to move on.

She’s moving on again now, but this time it’s a house move rather than a career move.

Having lived at 8 Shournagh Valley for eleven years, she’s decided to relocate closer to family. She leaves behind a home in pristine condition and an incredibly generous split-level garden where kids could have a field day bounding around its tiers, but also a haven for relaxation, thanks to clever planting creating great privacy, not to mention two patios and a deck at the highest point of the garden, where views of surrounding countryside, including Muskerry Golf Course, are top-notch.

When the current owner bought No 8, she had the good fortune of acquiring a great garden as the original owner was green-fingered and committed. He had a lot of plans for his garden, installing multiple seating areas and separate sets of steps up through the tiers.

He didn’t ignore his home either, re-jigging some of the internal layout, extending it and adding two ensuite bedrooms on the first floor. There’s also a detached garage. All the hard work was done by the time the current owner bought No 8, in a move to Tower from Model Farm Road.

The owner says she did little to the house, with the exception of installing lighting around the garden so that it’s lit up in the evening, as well as cultivating a vegetable bed and rearing a few chickens.

She says No 8 is deceptive from the outside.

“The house looks very small if you look at it from the front, but there’s an extension to the side and extra bedrooms overhead,” she says.

It surely is a fine, spacious home now, just under 1900 sq ft, with a good spread of living accommodation. There’s a great flow between the open plan kitchen, dining room and sunroom, and natural light is at a premium.

Sunroom

Open plan dining

French doors lead from the kitchen to one of two patios.

There’s also a separate living room, a bathroom and three double bedrooms, of which one is ensuite, downstairs.

The two upstairs bedrooms, which other houses in the development do not have, are both ensuite.

No 8 is one of four detached bungalows in a quiet cul-de-sac, with electronic gates and CCTV, and the owner says she loves the tranquility.

View from the upper deck

Her favourite spot in her home is a generous entrance porch which she says is like a mini sunroom. “I have breakfast there, looking out over the countryside,” she says.

She will miss “good neighbours” and Poker nights and Bingo evenings in the nearby Huntsman Pub. Tower village is nearby, there’s a bus route at the entrance to the development, and there’s a medi centre and a Centra close at hand, as well as schools. Blarney is three minutes by car and Bishopstown is a 12 minute drive.

No 8 is on the market for €475,000, a guide price which selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald believes will appeal to families looking to trade up and to remote workers who see the potential to convert a bedroom into a home office. She believes the price point will also attract first time buyers.

“This house isn’t the norm. It’s been extended and it’s almost 1900 sq ft. It’s within walking distance of Tower village ,decor is taste and the gardens are a dream,” she says.

“A property like this in the Tower/Blarney area is rarer than hen’s teeth.”

VERDICT: Stiff competition likely given excellent condition of house and gardens, reinforced by a shortage of housing stock in the Tower/Blarney area.