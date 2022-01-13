House of the Week in Montenotte is a well-set four bed for €525,000  

IF Old Christians Rugby Football Club had acquired the land adjacent to Carrigmore when it was looking to expand its facilities about 40 years ago, Merrion Court may never have seen the light of day.

The club, initially an Old Boys network of past pupils of Christian Brothers College, had acquired a five acre field in Carrigmore, Montenotte, from the CIE Sports and Social Club in the late ‘60s. For a while, a refurbished stable was the only facility on the grounds, but as time went on, a clubhouse was built, the scene of great social energy at weekends.

As membership grew, land was purchased in Kilcully after unsuccessful efforts by the club to acquire adjoining lands in Carrigmore. Old Christians moved to their new home and developers took over the Montenotte site. Over the next decade, Merrion Court emerged, courtesy of builders O’Brien and O’Flynn.

An estate of mainly detached four-bed redbricks up behind the Middle Glanmire Road, they were a popular choice among families looking for a nice residential setting close to the city and to good schools. In fact these were the exact reasons the current owners of No 72 Merrion Court bought into the scheme 25 years ago.

“It was basically the location and proximity to schools in the city such as Christians and St Angela’s,” says selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald.

Ms McDonnell, who is on the cusp of closing a deal on No 67 Merrion Court which featured in Property in August, is guiding No 72 at €525,000.

That’s €35,000 more than the €490,000 guide price for No 67, but Ms McDonnell says the latter went well over the asking price. Prior to that, the most recent sale recorded on the Property Price Register was of No 64 in 2019, which sold for €395,000. Just eight sales have taken place within the development since 2010, which suggests that for most buyers, they are “forever homes”.

No 72 comes to market as its owners prepare to downsize having reared their family.

While the houses all look very similar externally, there are internal variations. For example in No 67, the kitchen was adapted to run the width of the house, while No 72 retains two rooms to the rear - the kitchen and a separate family room.

Both houses have a sunroom and a formal dining room.

Another room to the front of the property just inside the front door is used as a family room but Ms McDonnell says it could be adapted for use as a home office or a playroom, or even a downstairs bedroom. There’s a utility room too, and a guest WC.

"There are lots of possibilities for new owners looking to re-arrange the downstairs living space," Ms O'Donnell says.

Overhead, all four bedrooms are doubles and the main bedroom is ensuite. The family bathroom is also on the first floor. There’s a stira to the attic, which is fully floored, and has a velux.

No 72 is the kind of home that will appeal to a busy family keen on low maintenance - which is exactly what’s on offer here. The front lawn has been replaced by paving, with lots of parking, and minimal planting.

Outback is designed to be enjoyed - a circular lawn surrounded by a nice selection of shrubs and plants creates visual impact; there’s a patio off the sunroom, curved flower beds and a neat low stone wall and steps leading to a corner storage shed.

It’s private, west-facing and can be accessed via sliding doors from the sunroom or from the utility.

Ms McDonnell reckons No 72 will appeal to families looking to trade up from a three-bed semi-d to a four-bed detached home. Equally, given its location and low maintenance aspect, she feels it could attract down-sizing mature clients looking for convenient city living, or even first time buyers, returning from abroad.

It’s certainly convenient to the city and to St Lukes Cross, a very well served hub when it comes to quality food shopping or weekend entertainment. It’s also just minutes from the popular Montenotte Hotel and its beautifully landscaped tiered garden and panoramic views.

VERDICT: Don't kick this one to touch.