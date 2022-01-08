Courtmacsherry comes calling with near-coastal and country setting, and old church next door for €480,000

|
Courtmacsherry, West Cork
|
€480,000
|
Size
|
194 sq m (2,077 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D2
The property looks over a small and leafy backroad to the now deconsecrated Church of Ireland church building at Lisleecourt, in the parish of Lislee, near Courtmacsherry, and close to popular bathing beaches such as Blind Strand and Broad Strand.
The glebe which had accompanied the church is still used as a residence, but at a bit more remove than this church-side home, billed by estate agent Martin Kelleher as “a dream coastal family home.”
He guides Lisleetemple at €480,000, and it’s a now-extended property, enlarged from the original three-bay typical West Cork farmhouse style, with a side wing and slight L-shape, holding a ground floor bedroom No 4, next to an attached double garage.
All, in, it has c 2,070 sq ft, with three first floor bedrooms, and three bathrooms, two of them en suite, one per floor, a very useful combination for families of all ages, visitors etc.
The house gets a D1 BER, and the grounds are very well kept, with some feature touches, plenty of parking plus garage, has lawns and hedges. There’s even a timber chalet at one far corner of the garden, which can be used as a studio, guest use or home office, and it’s set by five, raised vegetable beds, all ready for spring 2022 planting-up, and a summer harvest for new owners.