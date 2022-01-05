Building momentum for Ireland's home hunters

As we all know, housing is an emotive issue, and throughout 2021 we have seen heated debate amongst many commentators relating to the issues and changes proposed. The lack of supply of private housing and the delays in construction have impacted aspiring home buyers. It is vital for us all in the sector to be more empathetic to the needs and perspectives of all those who are affected. We need to create a sustainable environment, a planning system and market to deliver homes for all, whether for sale or for rent.
It is wide-ranging, detailed and recognises that there are many current failings in the market that need to be addressed. It is positive to see such a substantial investment committed. A serious ramp up in construction will be needed to fulfil the target of 33,000 new homes a year for the next decade.
Just 11,300 on average were built each year between 2011 and 2020. The Government is looking to essentially double output. To see this through, both public and private sectors will need to improve their collaboration and engagement.
2022 is a year of hope……challenges of lockdowns, reactionary policy changes and supply chain issues have delayed many development projects in the year past, but there is promise that some ‘pent-up supply’ will come through in 2022. We have visibility, of a number of significant new housing developments nationally and regionally which should come to the market next year, with completions picking up a pace from 2022 and beyond. Most forecasts suggest an uplift of some 24% to 26,000 homes being completed in 2022.