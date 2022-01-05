Bumper year for Ireland's country house  market

A pool of wealth built up by Irish entrepreneurs based here and abroad, coupled to a resilient post-Brexit economic performance, low financing costs and negative deposit interest rates, coinciding with a limited supply, drove the market.
The country house is very much back in vogue, given the uncertainties of living and working through the Covid era, with purchasers continuing to seek out self-contained properties within their own grounds and with generous accommodation.
New stock entering the market in 2021 was again scarce and those pitched at realistic levels performed well, meeting with solid interest. Journey’s End, Crookhaven, initially guided at €850,000 is listed in the Price Register at a 41% improvement at €1.20m. The Parochial House, Inniscarra, made in excess of €1.5m after launching at €1.35m whilst Annesgrove, Aherla launched in September at €2.50m is reported to have achieved €2.90m at private auction with six bidders.
In Kilkenny, the former home of the Smithwick family, Kilcreene Lodge, launched at €3.25m in June and appeared in the price register just four months later at €4.25m, a premium of over 30%.
Also in West Cork, sales included The Rocket House and Tally Ho, Castletownshend, fetching €2.5m and €1.4m, Rathmore, Baltimore, at €1.7m, or €2m including its extra grounds, Glaissin Alainn, Ballydehob and Journey’s End, Crookhaven €1.2m.
Elsewhere in the county, Annesgrove (Aherla), Ileclash House (Fermoy), Walton Court (Oysterhaven) and Rathpeacon House (Blarney) are all believed to have found buyers at above €2m whilst Ngong and Ravenswood House (Carrigaline) achieved €1.75m and €1.1m respectively with The Parochial House (Inniscarra) making in excess of €1.5m and Lissardagh House close to €1m.
In Co. Waterford, the Salterbridge Estate, Cappoquin, was purchased by developer Stephen Vernon of Green Property, close to the guide of €3.25m whilst Ballyin Garden House, Lismore, also cleared the €1m mark. Pouldrew House, Kilmeadan, entered the market late in the year at €1.85m.
- Michael Daniels is a country property specialist based in Fermoy, Cork. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Michel H Daniels & Co.