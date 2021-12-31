The biggest home sales of 2021 as the pandemic failed to dampen demand

A global pandemic didn’t knock the sails of the Irish property market in 2021, at any level: in fact, it drove on demand, and values pretty much rose across the board, with a pretty heady mix of frothy, €1m-plus houses sales nationwide and across Munster during the year just ending.

Even if you were a winner of the long-stalled Irish Lotto jackpot, capped at €19m in summer 2021 and with a jackpot rollover going on for over 50 draws by Christmas, you couldn’t have afforded the most expensive house sold in Ireland in 2021 and spent it all on a ‘new’ home.

The Abbeyleix Estate on over 1,100 acres sold during 2021 for close to €20m, after two years on the market with Colliers International and Sotheby’s. The Co Laois estate, with 10 estate houses and cottages, 27,000 sq ft 18th-century mansion and ancient oak woodland, was bought by Stripe co-founder John Collison from Limerick, and he will invest many millions more in its care to see it last centuries more.

Abbeyleix Estate, Co Laois, made close to €20m via Colliers and Sotheby’s.

He can probably afford it, as his and his brother Patrick’s worth is tied up in the mega-success story that is online payment company Stripe, soaring close to €100bn during the year just ending, due in part to the coronavirus and to the relentless drive to online retailing. The company is also adding to its Irish workforce: Abbeyleix might be a nice spot for a 1,000-strong office party at the end of 2022?

Home sales in the capital weren’t too scanty, either, with at least half a dozen houses making over €5m and the biggest sales of all and Dalkey’s No 1 Sorrento Terrace, sort of a bellwether of the Irish housing market since the 1990s, making €10.65m.

Lodestar in Dingle sold by Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean for €1.05m.

It was topped only by a Shrewsbury Road classic, No 9, making €13.25m off-market, reportedly bought by Kerry-born developer Pat Crean of the Marlet Property Group as a home: curiously, one of Kerry’s strongest sales was of a property called Lodestar in Dingle, sold by Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean for €1.05m, co-founded by Crean with Paul Stephenson years back.

Coincidentally too, another serious property guru, Stephen Vernon, was behind one of Munster’s strongest country home purchases, Salterbridge House near Cappoquin, paying c €3.25m for the 16,000 sq ft period home on 140 acres (or, €2.27m for the house excluding the land value) via Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds/Country Homes (see special report pp 14-15.) Land also featured in the high price paid for Annesgrove House near Aherla west of Cork city, making €2.9m via agents Cohalan Downing, bought as a private family estate on 258 acres by a city businessman.

Stephen Vernon, was behind one of Munster’s strongest country home purchases, Salterbridge House near Cappoquin, paying c €3.25m.

In Co Limerick, Fedamore House on 16 acres made €2.6m among a number of other strong stud sales in Munster (pp14-15) and in the city, the period-era red brick Springdale, on the Ennis Road, shows on the Price Register at €1.2m, having also featured there in 2018 at €1.3m.

County Cork held the strongest house prices in 2021, beating any and all homes in the greater city hinterland, with Kinsale coming up trumps yet again as Raffeen House sold late in the year via Engel & Volkers and Colliers for close to its €4.9m AMV.

The Rocket House at Castletownbere in West Cork.

The Liss Ard Estate, with two houses and land and lake, sold for €3.5m as a hospitality venture, and the same agents, McCarthys also sold Rocket House in Castletownshend for €2.549m. Off-market, they also sold Tally Ho in the same pretty village, for €1.4m (see special West Cork report, p18.) It wasn’t just period originals making strong prices in West Cork: a C20th version of a Georgian home, at Rathmore, Baltimore, built in the 1990s with classical-style gardens came for sale for overseas owners in summer with Hodnett Forde, guiding €1.2m and sold for €1.7m, or €2m on its 23 acres.

Also going way over guide was Journey’s End in Crookhaven: the one-time restaurant overlooking the water was offered by agents James Lyons O’Keeffe at €850,000 but made €1.2m.

Right by the water too was Walton Court, Oysterhaven, bought minus its holiday cottages and making €2m via Cohalan Downing and Colliers.

Pretty much as is standard in the ‘Big Note’ league, Kinsale and environs carried a fair share of €1m-plus property sales, about a half a dozen in 2021, headed up by E&V’s Raffeen House swift spectacular close to an AMV of €4.9m, a Munster coup (pic, above.)

Making €1.45m was an extended former council house, 12 Fr McSweeney Villas at Ardbrack/Scilly via Sheehys, and other sales were at Sallyport (€1.05m,) Cappagh (€1.2m), Woodbrook (€1.1m) and 4 Woodlands (€1.017m).

Slightly outside Kinsale and with a Riverstick address, a 6,300 sq ft period home called Glendooneen, super-private and cocooned on 40 acres, is understood to have made €1.35m, via Savills.

In terms of ‘Metropolitan’ Cork, top sale appears to be the reworked modern family home called ‘Ngong’, in Kilnagleary, Carrigaline, complete with indoor swimming pool. Ngong made €1.75m, via Sherry FitzGerald’s Cork city offices, and across Carrigaline, Ravenswood, Ballea Road, appears on the Price Register at €1.1m, having been for sale with Dennehy Auctioneers in ‘16 with a then €1.5m AMV.

‘Ngong’, in Kilnagleary, Carrigaline, complete with indoor swimming pool made €1.75m.

Hitting the €1.5m price mark was the Parochial House, at Cannon’s Cross Inniscarra, sold by Sherry FitzGerald for a family moving closer to the city, whilst slap bang in traditional strong suburban sales heartland Sherry FitzGerald also sold Shamrock Place on the Blackrock Road, for €1.395m. Sherry Fitz also got €1.2m for Toorak, a Victorian semi-d by Ballintemple.

Nearby, a sale is closing in the Lindville estate for €1.3m-plus on an off-market listing, the first €1m-plus sale there in a good while, and another off-market sale is the €1.8m paid according to the Price Register for Villa Marie on the Skehard Road, next to SuperValu, bought for its development site value by a developer with other schemes nearby.

While Blackrock didn’t quite hit the high notes of previous years, Douglas inched its way up with €1.294m paid for 15 Maryborough Orchard, near the hotel, via Savills, and Trabeg House just of the Douglas Road by the swimming pool and playing pitches made €1.029m, via Sherry FitzGerald.

Characterful Trabeg House, Douglas, Cork just nudged over the €1m mark with Sherry FitzGerald.

Top Douglas price was the €1.45m paid for Jasminton, via Frank V Murphy & Co: the same agency wouldn’t comment on reports on off-market agreed deals in the same price bracket yet to show on the Register.

Turning up on the Register was Mount Nephin, Model Farm Road at €1.28m, but may have been an off-market deal, or a family transfer as it hadn’t been publicly listed. Sherry Fitz was due to close out a €1m+deal by Denneny Cross at year’s end, and they also sold 22 The Manor, at the far end of the Model Farm Road, for a recorded €1.08m. Sales at Vailima, a new homes niche development on the Model Farm Road, have yet to close, and may surface in 2022 in the €1m-€1.4m price bracket.

Sold for €1.2m in 2021 according to the Register was Carraganes House, Scotsmans Road, Monkstown, but didn’t appear to have been publicly on the market: a contents auction had been held there in 2019.

Making just a tad shy of €1m was 13 Horsehead, Passage West turning up on the Property Price Register at €975,000 via estate agents Michael McKenna and, back towards Douglas, another home called Igls by Douglas Golf Club on Maryborough Hill fetched €975,000, via Cohalan Downing.

As 2022 rolls into town, property website Myhome.ie shows 25 Cork properties currently listed with price hopes in excess of €1m, mainly coastal, with water frontage, either sea or river, again to the fore. Pandemic? What pandemic?