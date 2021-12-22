Building Advice: The challenges of a home by the sea

Hi Kieran

We are planning a new build and have bought a site with coastal views that we are delighted with. I want to maximise the view we have and am considering a tall two-storey window. Can I ask if this is a good idea and is it done in many other homes?

The recent storm has me doubting myself as a friend has a large window in their coastal home and said that during the winter storms it really shakes? What’s the builder’s view?

Thanks Marie, Clonakilty

Hello Marie.

Thank you for your question. I must admit I too share your love of the ocean so I am thrilled to hear you have purchased a site on the coast. In truth, the sea brings with it a myriad of design challenges, many of which are engineering related. I might outline a few with particular reference to your double-height glazing query.

Houses by the sea are beautiful in summer but they really need to be bulletproof in the winter. One of the biggest concerns in winter (and occasionally even in summer) is of course wind. We were all shocked when Hurricane Ophelia made landfall in Ireland in 2019 and the trail of destruction that ensued. I know, from designing coastal houses by the sea in the past, that the location of your site and your exposure to the prevailing wind needs to be considered by the various engineers working on your project, particularly in relation to your windows.

Your new window system needs to be marine grade and designed to withstand the formidable winter gales on the Irish coast. You are considering a double-height glazed section facing the view so, given your location in West Cork, I am assuming your view may very well be facing south as you look at the ocean. For this reason, you may be in the path of the prevailing South West winds. The height of your proposed windows brings with it a few challenges, all of which are resolvable, though costly.

Firstly, tall windows require thicker glass due to the flex of the glass, particularly in wind. Secondly, in a double-height setting you will likely need a horizontal steel stiffening beam built into the frame to compensate for excess deflection due to the size.

Thirdly, with all the glazing in place, you will likely need to revert to triple glazing to compensate for excessive heat gain in summer/loss in winter.

Fourthly, the weight and height of your glazed section will now likely require a mechanical lift and scaffold both internally and externally to install and to complete the finishes locally. And finally, due to the above bespoke detail this probably limits what window companies would be able to design these sections so you will likely need to employ a medium to upper-end brand using aluminium framing.

You only get one chance to get this right!

When you consider the long sultry summer evenings you may need to consider facilities for shading your living space against excess sunlight. Your options here are building a canopy over your windows externally. This will mitigate the effects of glare from summer sunlight when the sun is highest in the sky. Another option here is the addition of a further layer of anti-glare protection to your glass.

So, beyond your glazing, what other building components do you need to consider when building a house by the sea? Well, beyond wind the next key destructive force is airborne salt. All your metallic elements need to be very robust. All fixings need to be stainless steel and any steel beams need to be galvanised and ideally powder coated. How often have you seen ageing metallic elements combined to the recycling yard by salt-activated rust? This is particularly important when these metallic elements form the key structural components of your new home. You only get one chance to get this right!

Another less critical element but nonetheless important target of saline attack is of course the plants in your garden. You will likely find that you are very restricted in what will survive the harsh climatic conditions on your site. Hardy grasses, some bushes (particularly with waxy or indeed grey/silver leaves) and a selection of trees will likely work but it will be a trial and error exercise over many years before you get this right as every coastal site is different.

So, you may reflect on these considerations and wonder if it will all be worth it? Battling winds in winter, harsh sun in summer, salt all year round? But I think we both know the answer to this question..

Civil engineer Kieran McCarthy is founder, and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show Cheap Irish Houses.