Sauna and pizza oven are not what you'd expect in a Douglas townhouse

Kingsbury, Douglas

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 06:00

Douglas, Cork city

€365,000

Size

97 sq m (100 44 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

4

BER

C1

A SAUNA and an outdoor pizza oven are some of the perks of this three-storey townhouse in Kingsbury, at the heart of Douglas village.

As selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates points out - it doesn’t get much more convenient than this.

Across the road from the Brooklyn-inspired 12 Tables restaurant, it’s literally a hop, skip and jump to everything the village has to offer.

Accommodation includes a living/dining room with separate kitchen area, a guest WC and utility on the ground floor, two bedrooms (one ensuite) and main bathroom on the first floor, and bedroom three, also ensuite, on the top floor, along with a sauna - which could be converted to a walk-in wardrobe, depending on priorities, Mr Murphy says. He adds that bathrooms are newly upgraded.

Outdoors to the rear is south-facing, fully decked, private and maintenance free, with a pizza oven offering good outdoor dining possibilities.

Mr Murphy, who is guiding the 97 sq m property at €365,000, says interest is good among first time buyers and those looking to trade down.

VERDICT: Highly convenient living in a nicely-finished modern home.

