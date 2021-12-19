Architect-designed Bantry home with cracking views for €450,000

Late businessman John Costigan knew what he wanted from this bespoke, superbly-sited home, writes Catherine Shanahan
Reenrour, Bantry

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 06:00

Bantry, West Cork 

€450,000

Size

63 sq m (1750 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

 

MARINO Lodge in Reenrour was built about 15 years ago by a successful businessman with a lifelong love of sailing who wanted to enjoy Bantry Bay both by boat and from the shore.

Marino Lodge
Marino Lodge

The late John Costigan hired an architect to design this purpose-built home with spectacular views of the water.

“It’s uniquely positioned, on a site that overlooks the inner harbour, facing south west, with Whiddy Island in the background and the Beara Peninsula in the distance,” says selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates.

View from the living room
View from the living room

On the market with a guide price of €450,000 - the same guide price as The Stone House in Kealkil which Mr Harrington says sold last month over the asking to overseas buyers within days of featuring in Property - Reenour is also attracting considerable overseas attention including from US-based Bantry ex-Pats and retired couples in the UK.

The three-bed, 163 sq m home is on 0.32 acres and is flooded with natural light, particularly the open plan main living/dining/kitchen area where a huge Apex window looks down towards the bay.

 A door opens from this room onto a veranda and seating area.

The main ensuite bedroom, on the ground floor, opens onto a patio. 

VERDICT: Beautifully situated quality home with stunning views. 

