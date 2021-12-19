Rising price tide once more at Inchydoney Beach with  €369,000 apartment offer

|
Inchydoney Beach, West Cork
|
€369,000
|
Size
|
62 sq m (665 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D1
Here at the apartment scheme developed by Fleming Construction in tandem with their Inchydoney Lodge and Spa hotel, sales have risen and fallen like the tides, while the smart and well-finished No 4 F is an indication of their enduring appeal.
After the boom and collapse, values here plummeted to the mid €100-€200k mark, with the Price Register showing nearly half of all Inchydoney sales being of various apartments.
The two-bed, 660 sq ft No 4F sold in 2013 for a recorded €179,000. It sold again in 2018, and took a big jump up, making €296,000 three years ago.
It’s guided at €369,000 by Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill in nearby Clon - who says he has an offer already over that guide running up to the Christmas break.
Might it even be gone before the legendary mass swim on Christmas Day?