Rising price tide once more at Inchydoney Beach with  €369,000 apartment offer

PRICES of apartments at one of Ireland’s favourite beaches, Inchydoney (the sandy face of Clonakilty town?!), are on a steady rise, even if not all the way back up to the Celtic Tiger time heights of circa €500,000.

Interior showing walnut floors at Inchydoney beach apartment 4F

Here at the apartment scheme developed by Fleming Construction in tandem with their Inchydoney Lodge and Spa hotel, sales have risen and fallen like the tides, while the smart and well-finished No 4 F is an indication of their enduring appeal.

Apartment 4F is in one of the blocks on the right of the hotel on Inchydoney Island. Clonakilty town is in the distance

After the boom and collapse, values here plummeted to the mid €100-€200k mark, with the Price Register showing nearly half of all Inchydoney sales being of various apartments.

Apartment 4F in on the first floor, right of pic

The two-bed, 660 sq ft No 4F sold in 2013 for a recorded €179,000. It sold again in 2018, and took a big jump up, making €296,000 three years ago.

View adds to price premium

Now, it’s back for sale, set for another leap up the price/value chain, aided and abetted by the Covid-19 era drive to the sea, and 'holidays at home' impetus.

It’s guided at €369,000 by Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill in nearby Clon - who says he has an offer already over that guide running up to the Christmas break.

Santa enjoying the fun at the Christmas Day swim at Inchydoney beach, 2018 Pic Denis Minihane

Might it even be gone before the legendary mass swim on Christmas Day?

VERDICT: A perfect, easy-keep bolthole by a top beach.