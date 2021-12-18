Cork's Daffodil Fields a perennial favourite as detached comes with €580k price tag attached

|
Ballincollig, Cork
|
€580,000
|
Size
|
158 sq m (1,690 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1
It’s the sort of annual glory that the residents of Cork’s Daffodil Fields are keenly aware of, and it’s a fair bet that more narcissi bulbs than you’d normally expect to witness have been planted at this Cork residential development, even if only to keep faith with its name and heritage.
The quite niche estate of 60 homes was built in the late 1990s by West Cork’s Fleming Construction as they made an early foray into the city’s housing market, paying what was then a headline-making €100,000 an acre for the ground.
Plus, compared to sales in some other greater Ballincollig addresses of four-bed detacheds, No 58’s accommodation is all on just two floors, not three like some other schemes such as Waltham Abbey, where Ms Healy got €640,000 for a tall detached. The same Sherry Fitz agent also achieved €550,0000 for a 1,610 sq ft detached at The Close, Coolroe Meadows, above its €525,000 AMV.
It has three reception rooms (one’s the sunroom, linking to a sitting room with wood-burning stove, another, to the front is double aspect with an electric stove-effect fire, and above, one of the four bedrooms is en suite.
Location wise, it’s by the Poulevone Roundabout, with the Lee Fields and Anglers’ Rest bar and restaurant a walk one direction and with town facilities a walk away to the west, while there’s a bus stop nearby on the main road, which is part of the 24-hour a day 220 service between Carrigaline and Ballincollig.