Cork's Daffodil Fields a perennial favourite as detached comes with €580k price tag attached

IT won’t be long now until the first green shoots of spring, the tips of daffodils, poke their way through the cold, hard or even boggy grounds of winter months – we get the flowers from February, but the bulbs get active many weeks before, sometimes even visible this side of New Year’s Day.

Front view of No 58 Daffodil fields

It’s the sort of annual glory that the residents of Cork’s Daffodil Fields are keenly aware of, and it’s a fair bet that more narcissi bulbs than you’d normally expect to witness have been planted at this Cork residential development, even if only to keep faith with its name and heritage.

Sunroom

The quite niche estate of 60 homes was built in the late 1990s by West Cork’s Fleming Construction as they made an early foray into the city’s housing market, paying what was then a headline-making €100,000 an acre for the ground.

That then-headline-grabbing sum was the start of a rush to massive residential development land prices (soaring to as much as €1m an acre in the boom), at what was formerly a daffodil-strewn residential farm holding by the Poulevone Roundabout.

It’s set close to where the Model Farm Road and Carrigrohane roads join up with the ever-expanding Ballincollig, a satellite town now folded into the city boundary, with ever-improving transport links, and sturdy employment base too.

Now a mature 20+-year-old, Daffodil Fields mainly comprises detached homes, and some semi-ds, not overly large, and typically about 1,300 sq ft+: it was also before the start of the ‘Build ‘em Big’ ethos of the 2000s.

Resales haven’t been that numerous since, and the Price Register shows 13 since 2010, with five of them going for over €400,000 and one, No 25, making €470,000, back in 2018.

Now, No 58 is fresh to market for long-term owners, and it’s guided on launch by Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald at €580,000.

She says it’s a bit different in that it’s already been extended, with a rear sun room (with vaulted ceilings) taking maximum advantage of a south-west aspect to the gardens and decent-sized corner site, and so it’s larger than most of the neighbours, at 1,690 sq ft.

Interconnected ground floor rooms at No 58 Daffodil Fields

Plus, compared to sales in some other greater Ballincollig addresses of four-bed detacheds, No 58’s accommodation is all on just two floors, not three like some other schemes such as Waltham Abbey, where Ms Healy got €640,000 for a tall detached. The same Sherry Fitz agent also achieved €550,0000 for a 1,610 sq ft detached at The Close, Coolroe Meadows, above its €525,000 AMV.

She describes No 58 Daffodil Fields as “well-presented, with generously proportioned rooms, and has been beautifully maintained throughout.”

Sleek kitchen

It has three reception rooms (one’s the sunroom, linking to a sitting room with wood-burning stove, another, to the front is double aspect with an electric stove-effect fire, and above, one of the four bedrooms is en suite.

No 58 is set towards the end of a cul de sac and externally the larger than standard grounds have off-street parking, log store and a block-built shed on a side wall, with possible upgrade potential to home office, gym or studio space.

Side garden view with block shed in view

Location wise, it’s by the Poulevone Roundabout, with the Lee Fields and Anglers’ Rest bar and restaurant a walk one direction and with town facilities a walk away to the west, while there’s a bus stop nearby on the main road, which is part of the 24-hour a day 220 service between Carrigaline and Ballincollig.



VERDICT: Daffodil Fields is a perennial good seller.