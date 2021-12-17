Land this €795k catch by Waterville lakeside and Hogs Head hideaway

|
Waterville, Ring of Kerry
|
€795,000
|
Size
|
640 sq m (6,850 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
12
|
Bathrooms
|
13
|
BER
|
B2
WELL, there’s no keeping up with the neighbours at this stunningly-set Waterville property.
Developed by US financiers and American to its groomed fingertips (yet in an unmistabakly Irish setting), Waterville’s Hogs Head Golf Resort opened gently in 2018, dependent on elite US types jetting and dropping in, and set out to out-do the Old Head of Kinsale in terms of pandering to the super-rich, the indolent, pampered and the golf-obsessed.
Hogs Head was developed by Wall Street moneymen Bryan Marsal and Tony Alvarez : their professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal handled the break-up/bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers after 2008, so they seem to know risk. They developed here from 2014 on the Ring of Kerry at Waterville having swooped on the old Waterville Lake Hotel and Skellig Bay Golf Club, along the shores of Lough Currane.
Lakelands House is on seven acres of ground fronting the 2,500 acre lough, and includes two simple boathouses and 22 moorings for anglers, with gillies available locally, and some noted fishing spots dotted around adjacent smaller linked loughs and runs also before Lough Currane empties into Ballinskelligs Bay.
As a guest venue, Lakelands House (with some self-catering options previously advertised) has traditionally catered for a fishing and shooting brigade, getting strong guest reviews since the 2000s, and comprises a large 12- bedroomed dormer, built nearly 50 years ago in the 1970s, and extended in the 1990s so that there’s now about 6,500 sq ft within.
Many of its rooms have stunning scenic lake and mountain views, including some from balconies, in a setting much loved by the late comedic actor Charlie Chaplin who was a regular Waterville habitue (pic, bottom right.).
Might it be bought as a business still? Possibly, and it has enough attractions on its Ring of Kerry doorstep to continue to draw guests, from trips to the Skelligs and spanning golf and angling to walks, cycles and visiting archaeological sights, with monastic remains on Church Island across the lake, while the four standing stones at the 3-4,000-year-old megalithic tomb Eightercua, about 30’ long and with stones up to nine feet tall, are on farm land adjacent to Lakelands House.
If this is its fate, a good architect might be brought on board to open up rooms and views, and taking out back walls and replacing them with glass, lots of glass (images on the Hogs Head website of its lodge and holiday cottages might be used as a template?!)