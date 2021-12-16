EZ Living makeover team gives House of the Week a festive boost

FRESHENING up your home with an interior design team is something most of us can only dream of - unless you’re one of the directors of a leading home furnishings brand.

It’s Gavin White’s good fortune that he has access to this kind of talent and it was put to good use last week to ready his own home at 61 The Paddocks for sale.

It’s the second market outing for this stylish four-bed in Glanmire in just over a year.

61 The Paddocks

Gavin and his wife Shona put it on the market in November 2020 after they sealed the deal on a house in Blackrock. However, renovation of their new home was more protracted than anticipated and he decided to defer sale of 61 The Paddocks temporarily.

“Building our forever home is taking longer than expected, so we decided to hold on to No 61 for another while,” he says.

It’s back now, with the same estate agent Joe Organ of Joe Organ Auctioneers and at the same guide price of €545,000.

What is different is the internal look of the house, thanks to those makeover specialists from EZ Living Interiors, who came in with fresh furnishings and accessories, displayed against fresh paintwork and new carpets. Even the garden was re-worked.

Gavin says whoever buys No 61 has the option of also buying the furnishings - saving themselves a trip to EZ Living. An EZ-peasy house to buy then, by all accounts.

Mr Organ is of the view that it will sell quickly. “It’s a stunning home and definitely one of the top listings in Glanmire in the last 12 months,” he says.

“I think the sale will be swift and we expect nothing less than the asking price.”

The decision to sell No 61 came about during discussions to extend the almost 200 sq m house, one of about a dozen houses of different styles in the small development in Glyntown.

In the end, Gavin and Shona abandoned extending in favour of a move towards Blackrock, closer to Shona’s parents. They bought Glanleam, a former Property House of the Week, a lovely century-old residence, previously home to the Hyland family of Barry & Hyland shoeshop on Patrick Street.

Glanleam, Blackrock

It needed a good bit of work - involving builders and engineers rather than experts in soft furnishings- which is why the sale of No 61 was deferred. Now however Gavin and Shona have decided the time is right to move on.

Viewings at No 61 began this week and “there is huge interest” Mr Organ says.

He describes The Paddocks as a “quiet cul de sac” with good bus connections into town and beyond, recently gaining a brand new route, the No 214, which brings commuters out as far as Cork University Hospital and runs every 20 minutes.

Gavin and Shona will miss Glanmire and the home they bought when they returned to Cork from Dublin five years ago. It’s been home to their little girl since she was born and she was able to attend the nearby playschool.

Child's bedroom

There’s also plentiful retail in the area - Lidl, Aldi, Supervalu.

Of No 61, Gavin says it has served them well, that it has “a fantastic balance of living and sleeping accommodation”.

They particularly love the gleaming kitchen with its large island, and the sunroom, which they use for more formal dining, overlooking the generous, landscaped back garden.

Kitchen with extra large island

Sun room/dining

There’s a large living room with bay window also and a generous lounge room to the rear, with French doors to the patio.

Living room

A ground-floor bedroom made way for a home office during lockdown.

Upstairs, the spacious main bedroom is ensuite and has the bonus of a walk-in wardrobe.

Main bedroom

The two remaining bedrooms are also doubles.

“The spec and finish are top class,” Mr Organ says “it’s ideal for someone looking for a high-spec detached house in the centre of Glanmire.”

VERDICT: Genuine turnkey. Likely to excite anyone looking to trade up in Glanmire.