Property Focus: Ever-popular Kenmare continues to attract buyers

While Kenmare has always been a popular place to own a holiday home, the south Kerry town has this year seen an influx of buyers coming from Ireland, Europe, and beyond to purchase properties for a whole variety of reasons.

Sean Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly says a high percentage of demand is coming from older people who are downsizing in cities and want to move full-time or part-time to Kenmare or to spend holidays there.

“With Covid, we are also seeing buyers with families seeking a lifestyle change who have jobs that are suitable for mobile working arrangements,” he says, explaining that some come from cities in Ireland while others are returning emigrants.

Although UK buyers stopped coming after Brexit, he says they have been back househunting in the area this year — some looking for holiday homes, and some hoping to spend their retirement by the Kerry coast.

Mr Daly says the influx of buyers which started with Covid last year has expanded to include other categories.

“We are getting enquiries from the UK and the US from people who are unhappy with the politics in these countries and we are getting enquiries due to climate issues in the US — from people wishing to move due to very high temperatures and wildfires.”

In a town which has had almost no new developments in recent years, this influx of buyers has put intense pressure on its limited property supply.

“It is not unusual to have multiple bidders on properties or to see them selling above their guides,” says Mr Daly, who estimates that prices on smaller properties have gone up by 15% to 20%, while larger detached houses are up by 10% to 15%.

Many of this year’s buyers have sold properties in cities and are paying in cash which makes it very difficult for local buyers to compete.

Some relocating buyers have also been splashing out on high-priced detached houses with scenic views.

“Worryingly, there is very little demand coming from local people to buy their own home in the area,” says Mr Daly, who speculates that this could be due to difficult employment prospects during Covid.

Smaller, more affordable houses are in very short supply and are being snapped up both by retirees and holiday home buyers: “Three-bed semis which were costing €165,000 to €195,000 last year are now fetching between €200,000 and €235,000,” says Mr Daly.

His recent sales include 44 Oakwood Manor — a luxury four-bed property overlooking Kenmare Golf Club which attracted a lot of interest from relocating buyers and sold close to its €895,000 guide price.

At Derrynacaheragh, Bonane, a significantly upgraded cottage with mountain views and two acres of gardens made close to its €670,000 guide price. The Property Price Register recorded 70 sales so far this year, less than the 87 seen in 2020, but recent sales have yet to be included.

The most expensive sale so far was Bayhouse in Feoramore West which went for €690,000 in January, while a new property at No 2 The Myrtle, The Retreats, in the grounds of the Park Hotel, shows as selling for €634,361 in July.

Green Lane, Kenmare €650,000

Sizeable, comfortable and modern, Goldfield House, Green Lane, Kenmare is the kind of high end detached property that well-heeled relocating buyers have been seeking out in South Kerry this year.

So says John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly who has seen an increase in the sale of properties at the upper end of the market, bought by buyers looking for permanent homes, part-time homes and holiday properties.

Guiding at €650,000, Goldfield House offers 3,300 sq ft of living space and an acre of gardens. “It’s located 3.7 km from Kenmare and has panoramic views over the Roughty valley,” reveals Mr Daly.

A high-spec home, it has every modern comfort andthen some, including an entertainment room with a pool table and a chicken run in the garden.

VERDICT: De luxe home,spacious, scenic views.

Páirc na Gloine, Kenmare €245,000

LOCAL first-time buyers, as well as city retirees seeking a change in lifestyle, are among those booking viewings for this modern three-bed semi 18 Heather Park, Páirc na Gloine in Kenmare.

A 2005- built property, with a B3 BER, over 1,200 sq ft of tastefully decorated accommodation and a guide of €245,000 it is the type of property which, according to selling agent John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly, is both very scarce and very much in demand.

“ We are seeing an increase in demand for this type of property from retirees who are selling up in Dublin and Cork to buy second homes or full-time homes in Kenmare, ’’ he says, adding that it’s also attractive to holiday home hunters, as well as first couples looking for starter homes.

VERDICT: Expected to be gone by the New Year

Caher East, Kenmare €375,000

Kenmare properties that were built for holiday use are now being looked at in a whole new light by house hunters in the pandemic.

This attractive stone-finished detached house at Caher East has been a holiday home since it was built in 2006 but, according to selling agent Majella O’Sullivan, is now getting viewings from a range of buyers including people thinking of relocating full time to South Kerry.

as well as others who want to live there part-time.

A modern, well maintained, three bed property with 1,500 sq ft of living space, it is was built in 2006. situated on a one acre site and has a large detached garage which has been floored and could be turned into a home office. if a new owner requires one.

Seeking offers of €375,000, Ms O’Sullivan says the property, located 5.5 km from Kenmare on the Kenmare Kilgarvan Road, has scenic valley views.

VERDICT: A modern take on a traditional cottage.

Cahir West, Kenmare €650,000

THE riverside location on the banks of the River Roughy is a key attraction for No 1 Cahir Lodges at Cahir West near Kenmare.

An architecturally designed three-bed single-storey property built in 2005, it has over half an acre of gardens that run right down to the water’s edge.

“The setting is peaceful and scenic and the house which has 2,260 sq ft of living space and a large attic area is beautifully presented," says John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly quoting a guide of €650,000.

Located 3.7 km from Kenmare, it’s one of a development of three identical lodges and No 3, which doesn’t have river access, is also on the market with a guide of €425,000.

VERDICT: You could fish or go kayaking in the garden of this high-end home.