Property Focus: Ever-popular Kenmare continues to attract buyers

Sizeable, comfortable and modern, Goldfield House, Green Lane, Kenmare is the kind of high end detached property that well-heeled relocating buyers have been seeking out in South Kerry this year.
So says John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly who has seen an increase in the sale of properties at the upper end of the market, bought by buyers looking for permanent homes, part-time homes and holiday properties.
Guiding at €650,000, Goldfield House offers 3,300 sq ft of living space and an acre of gardens. “It’s located 3.7 km from Kenmare and has panoramic views over the Roughty valley,” reveals Mr Daly.
A high-spec home, it has every modern comfort andthen some, including an entertainment room with a pool table and a chicken run in the garden.
: De luxe home,spacious, scenic views.
LOCAL first-time buyers, as well as city retirees seeking a change in lifestyle, are among those booking viewings for this modern three-bed semi 18 Heather Park, Páirc na Gloine in Kenmare.
A 2005- built property, with a B3 BER, over 1,200 sq ft of tastefully decorated accommodation and a guide of €245,000 it is the type of property which, according to selling agent John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly, is both very scarce and very much in demand.
“ We are seeing an increase in demand for this type of property from retirees who are selling up in Dublin and Cork to buy second homes or full-time homes in Kenmare, ’’ he says, adding that it’s also attractive to holiday home hunters, as well as first couples looking for starter homes.
: Expected to be gone by the New Year
Kenmare properties that were built for holiday use are now being looked at in a whole new light by house hunters in the pandemic.
This attractive stone-finished detached house at Caher East has been a holiday home since it was built in 2006 but, according to selling agent Majella O’Sullivan, is now getting viewings from a range of buyers including people thinking of relocating full time to South Kerry.
as well as others who want to live there part-time.
A modern, well maintained, three bed property with 1,500 sq ft of living space, it is was built in 2006. situated on a one acre site and has a large detached garage which has been floored and could be turned into a home office. if a new owner requires one.
Seeking offers of €375,000, Ms O’Sullivan says the property, located 5.5 km from Kenmare on the Kenmare Kilgarvan Road, has scenic valley views.
: A modern take on a traditional cottage.
THE riverside location on the banks of the River Roughy is a key attraction for No 1 Cahir Lodges at Cahir West near Kenmare.
An architecturally designed three-bed single-storey property built in 2005, it has over half an acre of gardens that run right down to the water’s edge.
“The setting is peaceful and scenic and the house which has 2,260 sq ft of living space and a large attic area is beautifully presented," says John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly quoting a guide of €650,000.
Located 3.7 km from Kenmare, it’s one of a development of three identical lodges and No 3, which doesn’t have river access, is also on the market with a guide of €425,000.
: You could fish or go kayaking in the garden of this high-end home.