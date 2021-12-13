Is this a steal on Blarney Street, Cork City, for €200,000?

There's a lot beyond the hall door is this deceptive city-centre home
Is this a steal on Blarney Street, Cork City, for €200,000?

316 blarney street

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Tommy Barker

Blarney Street, Cork city 

€200,000

Size

75 sq m (810 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

E2

THERE'S quite a bit of house on offer at 316 Blarney Street for its modest-looking €200k asking price: you get a mid-terraced older era home, with four first floor bedrooms, an easy walk to Cork city centre from its setting just at the top of Sunday's Well Avenue, and there's a really promising raised back city garden, and patio, which gets lots of light.

The mid-terraced home is new to market with David Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald who says it has been well cared for for its age, has had some insulation improvements, and a new roof “but would benefit from some cosmetic upgrades.” 

Right now, it's got an E2 BER, with gas central heating and mains services and just about 850 sq ft, so the bedrooms won't be very large. An investor might like four to maximise rental returns, but a private owner might make one bigger and reduce it to a three-bed.

It's set less than half way up Blarney Street, Cork city's longest street, running uphill and west from historic Shandon Street, with pubs and services nearby, with a mix of traditional housing and some 1990s modern builds along its length, as the one-time butter market road heads towards Blarney and, now, Apple's HQ on Hollyhill, home to c 5,000 employees.

The Price Register records a quite incredible 209 sales on Blarney Street over a decade, with 47 of those at or over the €200,000.

VERDICT: Move it down Sunday

More in this section

Renovations by remote and email worked out dandy for West Cork's €325k cottage called Windfall Renovations by remote and email worked out dandy for West Cork's €325k cottage called Windfall
All about timing for €425k upgraded city semi-d called Ashville All about timing for €425k upgraded city semi-d called Ashville
A choice of sites with full planning permission in West Cork  A choice of sites with full planning permission in West Cork 
Is this a steal on Blarney Street, Cork City, for €200,000?

Starter homes: Stylish, revamped Rochestown three-bed is a stand-out property

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices