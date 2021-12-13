Is this a steal on Blarney Street, Cork City, for €200,000?

THERE'S quite a bit of house on offer at 316 Blarney Street for its modest-looking €200k asking price: you get a mid-terraced older era home, with four first floor bedrooms, an easy walk to Cork city centre from its setting just at the top of Sunday's Well Avenue, and there's a really promising raised back city garden, and patio, which gets lots of light.

The mid-terraced home is new to market with David Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald who says it has been well cared for for its age, has had some insulation improvements, and a new roof “but would benefit from some cosmetic upgrades.”

Right now, it's got an E2 BER, with gas central heating and mains services and just about 850 sq ft, so the bedrooms won't be very large. An investor might like four to maximise rental returns, but a private owner might make one bigger and reduce it to a three-bed.

It's set less than half way up Blarney Street, Cork city's longest street, running uphill and west from historic Shandon Street, with pubs and services nearby, with a mix of traditional housing and some 1990s modern builds along its length, as the one-time butter market road heads towards Blarney and, now, Apple's HQ on Hollyhill, home to c 5,000 employees.

The Price Register records a quite incredible 209 sales on Blarney Street over a decade, with 47 of those at or over the €200,000.

VERDICT: Move it down Sunday