All eyes on an early resale at Kerry Pike for €425,000

NOW that the 144-homes development Clonlara, in Cork's Kerry Pike, is done, dusted and out the gap, there'll be interest for sure in the sales progress of the resale, No 27.

A four-bed semi-d of 1,445 sq ft, with compact ground floor extension put in in 2020, it's for sale with Trevor O'Sullivan of Coldwell Banker, who guides the immaculate modern, A3 BER-rated home at €425,000.

Kitchen

Living room

It sold three years back when brand new, showing on the Price Register pre-extension at €340,000 in late 2018, and when the last phase of Clonlara was launched in early 2020 standard 124 sq m/1,334 sq ft four-bed semis were priced from €372,500: bids in coming weeks can be tracked on www.homebid.ie

Mr O'Sullivan says No 27's in turnkey condition, with attractive neutral decor and pale grey kitchen with veined worktops, and the add-on space creates a linked kitchen/living and now dining section, with bifold doors to the child-friendly back garden, whilst there's also very useful outdoor storage in a covered over side passage, for bikes, toys, and outdoor gear.

Above are four bedrooms, with master en suite, and the selling agent expects interest from traders up as well as better-funded first-time buyers.

VERDICT: Second time around for chance to buy into Clonlara. Those who bought new will be very keen to see just how well the marginally-extended No 27 performs.