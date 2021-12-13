All eyes on an early resale at Kerry Pike for €425,000

Turnkey No 27, Clonlara, is likely to attract traders-up or well-funded first time buyers
All eyes on an early resale at Kerry Pike for €425,000

27 Clonlara Kerry Pike Coldwell

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 00:00
Tommy Barker

Kerry Pike, Cork 

€425,000

Size

135 sq m (1,445 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

NOW that the 144-homes development Clonlara, in Cork's Kerry Pike, is done, dusted and out the gap, there'll be interest for sure in the sales progress of the resale, No 27.

A four-bed semi-d of 1,445 sq ft, with compact ground floor extension put in in 2020, it's for sale with Trevor O'Sullivan of Coldwell Banker, who guides the immaculate modern, A3 BER-rated home at €425,000.

Kitchen
Kitchen

Living room
Living room

It sold three years back when brand new, showing on the Price Register pre-extension at €340,000 in late 2018, and when the last phase of Clonlara was launched in early 2020 standard 124 sq m/1,334 sq ft four-bed semis were priced from €372,500: bids in coming weeks can be tracked on www.homebid.ie

Mr O'Sullivan says No 27's in turnkey condition, with attractive neutral decor and pale grey kitchen with veined worktops, and the add-on space creates a linked kitchen/living and now dining section, with bifold doors to the child-friendly back garden, whilst there's also very useful outdoor storage in a covered over side passage, for bikes, toys, and outdoor gear.

Above are four bedrooms, with master en suite, and the selling agent expects interest from traders up as well as better-funded first-time buyers.

VERDICT: Second time around for chance to buy into Clonlara. Those who bought new will be very keen to see just how well the marginally-extended No 27 performs.

More in this section

All about timing for €425k upgraded city semi-d called Ashville All about timing for €425k upgraded city semi-d called Ashville
A choice of sites with full planning permission in West Cork  A choice of sites with full planning permission in West Cork 
The Angela Merkel of West Cork homes The Angela Merkel of West Cork homes
<p>Colour abounds at artist Mich Maroney's Windfall, funded by the sale of a tiny London flat</p>

Renovations by remote and email worked out dandy for West Cork's €325k cottage called Windfall

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices