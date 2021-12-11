Will rising price tide bring €1.1m ‘Spike’ to sale of Cork harbour home with Spike Island links

|
Point Road, Crosshaven, Cork Harbour
|
€1.1m
|
Size
|
282 sq m (3,020 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3+1
|
Bathrooms
|
4 +1
|
BER
|
F
Oh, and there’s also a bit of Cork harbour heritage with it — it’s been a holiday home for an Irish couple since the 1960s, but 100 years earlier, it was bought in 1862 for a governor of Spike Island, which had been set up as a convict depot and gaol in the aftermath of the Famine.
Listed with Carrigaline-based agent Roy Dennehy, Camden Lodge is set on the Point Road in Crosshaven, at the village end of this shoreline-hugging cul de sac road, and is a period-era home, dating to the mid-1800s, making it one of the oldest surviving properties on this stretch of the coastal road.
It comprises of over 3,000 sq ft of dated house, with three bedrooms (two of them en suite) and with an updated one-bedroomed annexe, which is currently rented out on a short lease.
Most vitally, it has about 60m of direct water frontage/foreshore, with completely unobstructed views, looking upriver to the Owenabue estuary, across the mouth of the inlet to the big, burly green shoulder of Currabinny Woods, and also looks out over otherharbour sections towards Cobh, Haulbowline Island and, yes, towards Spike Island, so that its 19th-century occupant Peter Hay could keep a watchful eye on his charges, from a safe onshore setting.
Every day the view changes, depending on the light, the tide, and passing craft, from cruise ships and shipping to yachts, trawlers, RIBs, and dinghies.
Funnily enough, it’s one of two quite adjacent houses on this stretch of prime Crosshaven real estate to have the same name, with the ‘other’ Camden Lodge having gone to market in 2019.
Ngong made a recorded €1.74m (via Sherry FitzGerald) and, curiously enough, its vendors who were trading down, had bought a property on Crosshaven’s Point Road/Camden Road, for c€400k for a total rebuild/replacement new-build project.
Foreshore licences are hard-won too, in any case, so for those keen to have a boat here, a derrick or similar lifting device may join the wish-list at Camden Lodge.