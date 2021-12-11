Will rising price tide bring €1.1m ‘Spike’ to sale of Cork harbour home with Spike Island links

THERE’S a high price expectation for Camden Lodge — at €1.1m, it’s quite the goal, especially for a do-er-up mid-19th-century property; but what it has in its favour is location, setting, and direct water frontage, with a sweep of intriguing Cork harbour views and vistas.

Part of the garden in front of Camden Lodge, Crosshaven, Cork harbour.

Oh, and there’s also a bit of Cork harbour heritage with it — it’s been a holiday home for an Irish couple since the 1960s, but 100 years earlier, it was bought in 1862 for a governor of Spike Island, which had been set up as a convict depot and gaol in the aftermath of the Famine.

That governor, Peter Hay, had presided at Spike until the prison was shut down in 1883, when he (and Spike’s remaining prisoners) was transferred to Mountjoy Gaol ... a bit of a long commute from Crosshaven’s Point Road.

Hall has feature stairs in hardwood and arched windows

Listed with Carrigaline-based agent Roy Dennehy, Camden Lodge is set on the Point Road in Crosshaven, at the village end of this shoreline-hugging cul de sac road, and is a period-era home, dating to the mid-1800s, making it one of the oldest surviving properties on this stretch of the coastal road.

A first-floor bedroom, one of three. The annexe has one more bedroom

It comprises of over 3,000 sq ft of dated house, with three bedrooms (two of them en suite) and with an updated one-bedroomed annexe, which is currently rented out on a short lease.

Most vitally, it has about 60m of direct water frontage/foreshore, with completely unobstructed views, looking upriver to the Owenabue estuary, across the mouth of the inlet to the big, burly green shoulder of Currabinny Woods, and also looks out over otherharbour sections towards Cobh, Haulbowline Island and, yes, towards Spike Island, so that its 19th-century occupant Peter Hay could keep a watchful eye on his charges, from a safe onshore setting.

View upriver towards Crosshaven and Currabinny

Every day the view changes, depending on the light, the tide, and passing craft, from cruise ships and shipping to yachts, trawlers, RIBs, and dinghies.

It’s rarely, or never, really static, and even if the seas are quiet, there’s the sky, seabird life, and the hypnotic whirr and wheel of the giant wind turbines at several of Cork harbour’s pharma plants over the way too.

So, plenty to see from Camden Lodge, but plenty to do too, as it’s a renovation/upgrade project, with further spending needed. Just how much will be up to new owners to decide.

The 'other'Camden Lodge outlined, with this later offer of the same name just on the right-hand side of image

Funnily enough, it’s one of two quite adjacent houses on this stretch of prime Crosshaven real estate to have the same name, with the ‘other’ Camden Lodge having gone to market in 2019.

Also period in its vintage, that Camden Lodge was a 1,600+ sq ft home, had been guided at €645,000 and has since sold, for that sum.

Also listed on the Price Register is a Carrig Lodge showing at €447,000 on the Point Road for last year, while two others, Fernbank (a bungalow) and The Upper Deck also show on the Register over the past two years, each at €800,000.

There are no Crosshaven private residential sales currently showing in excess of €1m, though several listings did come to the market over the headland and around the bays at Myrtleville and Fountaintown and out the Coast Road, so 2022 may see sales notched up in that price echelon?

One of the strongest Crosshaven ‘district’ sales to surface was a contemporary whopper called Ngong, closer to Carrigaline at Kilnagleary, with water views and an

indoor swimming pool.

Ngong Kilnagleary sold for €1.74m

Ngong made a recorded €1.74m (via Sherry FitzGerald) and, curiously enough, its vendors who were trading down, had bought a property on Crosshaven’s Point Road/Camden Road, for c€400k for a total rebuild/replacement new-build project.

This latest listing will test a different sort of market compared to what prevailed in pre-Covid-19 times, reckons auctioneer Roy Dennehy, who also quite recently sold the decades-old bungalow Fernbank for its €800k sum.

He emphasises the rarity in this case, and reckons it will be bought by someone who already has links to Crosshaven, Cork Harbour and/or yachts and sailing.

It’s within a short walk of the boatyard and marina, with the Royal Cork Yacht Club further upriver, whilst one or two neighbours on the Point Road have managed to get access for small craft from their properties, even if only kayaks and dinghies, as it’s tidal and only lapped by water on higher tides, with beds of rock and silt exposed at low water.

Foreshore licences are hard-won too, in any case, so for those keen to have a boat here, a derrick or similar lifting device may join the wish-list at Camden Lodge.

Right now, rooms include a large reception hall with feature hardwood staircase and some arched windows (windows overall are a mix of steel and timber sashes with shutters), a dining room, sitting room, kitchen, sun lounge with views, butler’s pantry, WC, and some service rooms all at ground level, with three first-floor bedrooms and main bathroom.

The annexe is linked but self-contained, in better overall shape, and the main property has an F BER.

VERDICT: It’s all about the potential here now. On top of whatever price the period waterfront Camden Lodge property sells for, new owners will be looking at a further ‘spike’ of hundreds of thousands of euros more, to complete to 21st-century standards.

Point Road, Crosshaven, Cork Harbour, €1.1m

Size: 282 sq m (3,020 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 4 +1

BER: F