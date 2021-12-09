House of the Week in Sunday's Well may suit a first time buyer

LIVING above Sunday’s Well Road is a bit like living in a home with one way windows: residents can see the entire city laid out beneath their feet but anyone passing along the street below has no view of the houses that loom overhead.

This is certainly true of Vincent Place, a terrace of five period homes set well above street level, on a steeply-sloping site, with rolling gardens, magnificent views and a true sense of seclusion.

Only the ancient red and yellow brick arched pedestrian gateway at road level gives any clue as to their existence.

Pedestrian entrance at street level

Anyone in the hunt for a city home with a garden, views, a south-facing aspect, a Victorian character and nothing to do save move in, may find the answer to their prayers at Vincent Place, where end-of-terrace No 1 is currently for sale.

It’s being sold by a chap who worked in education for many years and who undertook further studies as a mature student in University College Cork (UCC), making good use of the nearby Shakey Bridge to reach the university campus.

It’s the kind of home that could well appeal to an academic, particularly anyone connected with the Department of Music at UCC, given it’s housed across the road in the former St Vincent’s Church and adjoining buildings, or equally it could suit someone working in the Tyndall Institute, just across nearby Wellington Bridge, or any other part of UCC’s North Mall campus.

The vendor has lived in No 1 since 1996 and undertook a good deal of work including adding a dining area off the kitchen, replacing the roof (the newest roof in the row of five is easily visible in aerial shots), re-wiring and re-plumbing, as well as upgrading the insulation.

Selling agent David Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald says as a result, that even though the house was built in the late 1800s, “it is certainly upto modern standards, and ready to move into straight away”.

Kitchen

Dining

He describes accommodation at No 1 as “flexible”. For instance a first floor living room with commanding views of the city could be a third bedroom as there is also a reception room on the ground floor.

First floor living room

“So while it is currently set up as a two-bedroom home (one bedroom on the first floor, one on the second, also with terrific city views) it could comfortably be used as a three bedroom house without much compromise,” Mr Donovan says.

Second floor bedroom

In saying that, it would be a pity to lose the views from that first floor living room, where the former Gothic-style St Vincent's Church looms large.

A tall if not particularly deep house, 904 sq ft No 1 comes with a generous garden, which rolls down towards the street below. Steps from street level bring you up along the side of the garden to another set of steps that lead directly to a terrace right outside the houses, bounded by a cast iron railing.

This little platform, running along the terrace’s front doors, “is a real suntrap and an ideal place for a small table and chairs”, the current owner says, adding that “it’s a lovely spot to read and to enjoy a coffee”.

View from front terrace

He adds that having a generous garden “is something quite rare in the city and has great potential for someone who is into gardening”.

The area itself he describes as “fantastic, being so central and convenient yet very private, nicely set back from the road and on an elevated site facing south”. Having retired, he is now moving to the countryside.

Heritage database Buildings of Ireland, describes the terrace as making use of its steeply sloping site “maximising views and light”. Moreover it’s boundary walls and gates at street level “offer seclusion... a feature which is characteristic of this part of the city”.

The guide price for No 1 - €320,000 - is likely to attract first time buyers, as well as those in search of a city property with a bit of character. It comes without parking, which isn't a drawback for everyone, but if you do need it, Mr Donovan says there are spaces available to rent for €89 a month in the grounds of the nearby former church.

VERDICT: Not a bad price for city convenience in a period property with the bonus of a garden.