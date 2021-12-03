Renovations by remote and email worked out dandy for West Cork's €325k cottage called Windfall

|
Rosscarbery, West Cork
|
€325,000
|
Size
|
80 sq m (867 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E2
GOOD karma seems to have come with the rebirth of this West Cork cottage, happily called Windfall.
Having been empty for 15 years, it was bought in 2016 by an artist looking to relocate from London: its renovations were done almost remotely, with communication with builders and craftspeople done by email, and it all went super-smoothly, with the house handed over by the crew spotless, debris removed, ready to rock, and decorated and tiled with aplomb.
Now that it’s up for sale, as a restored walk-in order home bursting with personality, it holds a similar good feeling promise for its next occupants, who’ll have little or nothing to do, bar spend a year in the organic garden watching what comes and goes, as nature and sensitive planting dictates.
The name, Windfall, came from that lucky London sale, that, plus the fact this near-coastal property can get a bit of wind, but the Irish Examiner caught up with Mich on Tuesday, as Storm Barra whirled and threatened, and it stood rock steady.
Windfall’s been a very different living set up for its owner, who was born in Hong Kong, with a Portuguese mother, and who lived most of her life in the UK.
When she came to view this property, almost on a desultory call and mainly on the advice of a friend, she had little or no expectation of it, until she walked in the door. Despite the fact it hadn’t been lived in for 15 years, she knew there and then it was for her.
But, most obvious of all now after all the work is done, the dust settled and gardens abundant, was the input of multi-skilled craftsman John O’Donovan, of Clonakilty based Custom House Design.
It all took about six months, done remotely before remote working was a ‘thing,’ and even things like ordering the tiles online (from UK-based mega retailer Walls & Floors) went smoothly, with just a €100 delivery charge for all the tiles, in easier, pre-Brexit days.
Now that she is selling Windfall, she’s done an illustrated four-page advisory note for next residents outlining what’s planted (including a fruit orchard with trees (apple, pear, cherry plum) planted in a double quincunx pattern, similar to the five-spot on dice, outlining what pops up when and where, and it’s all been chemical-free and organic for six years.
The selling agent for this end-of-year, out-of-season offer is Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, who guides Windfall at €325,000 and who describes it as “an artist-designed house and detached studio situated in a wildflower meadow, orchard and flower garden, full of original character, and more.”
Also in previous times, this compact cottage served as a local shop, appreciated by workers in nearby quarries such as Benduff, and it was for years also known as Mother Jo’s, after an elderly woman who lived here and cared for her sister.