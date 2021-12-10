All about timing for €425k upgraded city semi-d called Ashville

|
Cork City
|
€425,000
|
Size
|
95 sq m (1,015 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B3
It’s already been upgraded, freshly so, and getting an impressive B3 BER, so home hunters won’t have to fret about runaway construction and build materials costs for a while.
Plus, Ashville’s sale timing clock is ticking away, as Mr O’Sullivan is one of the growing band of estate agents using a transparent, online service that records registered viewing interest and, more importantly, bids, so all involved can see immediately how the sale is progressing.
Where it fetches up by the sale cut-off point of December 17 remains to be seen — but its selling agent is confident from the sheer volume of viewings and assertive bidding that it will go very well.
Behind, the garden has been cleared back a bit, with a raised section (up four or five wooden steps) currently home to a trampoline and bounded by mature trees, with homes at the adjacent Rockboro Avenue glimpsed beyond.
The site shape will allow, in time, for a side and/or rear extension. The Price Register shows Ashville was sold last back in 2018, when it fetched €200,000-even, as a very different proposition to its late 2021 B3 ‘togging out’ in the market.