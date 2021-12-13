Starter Homes: Stylish, revamped Rochestown three-bed is a stand-out property

Rochestown, Cork €299,000

To say that the owners of 7 Belmont in Rochestown modernised their three-bed mid-terrace home would be a bit of an understatement — it is probably more accurate to say they transformed it.

They knocked walls and completely rearranged the ground floor layout to create a stylish, contemporary open plan living area with a smart modern kitchen.

Selling agent Mark Rose of Rose Property is particularly impressed with the upstairs bathroom. “After remodelling, it has the standard of finish you might find in a premium hotel.’’ Built in the early 2,000s, the property has a long back garden. “The owners also upgraded the boiler, put in triple glazing at ground level and brought the BER rating up to a B3,” says Mr Rose. The open plan ground floor space is decorated entirely in grey and white and the kitchen area has white gloss kitchen units, a grey centre island and two sets of patio doors. The understairs guest WC is now a dark grey contemporary looking space with two large mirrors.

A rope handrail creates a little nautical effect on the staircase which has been painted white. The upstairs bathroom has been turned into a tiled wet room with a rectangular, timber effect, wall-hung sink, glass shower walls and a huge mirror. The three bedrooms — two double and a single — have, like every room in the house, been decorated in grey and white.

VERDICT: The stylish décor makes this property stand out.

Lisgoold, East Cork €245,000

Two storey at the front but three-storey at the rear, No 1 Cois Na Curra in Lisgoold is an end of terrace property with a lot more space than you might expect.

“It has over 1,530 sq ft of living space, is very well maintained and has a high B3 energy rating,” says Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan who reckons that the €245,000 guide offers good value for a spacious 2006-built house with a high standard of finish.

Accommodation on the lower ground level includes a spacious tiled kitchen diner with modern units, integrated appliances and a bay window. Off the hallway there’s a guest WC and off the kitchen there’s a utility room. Above this, the upper ground floor has a carpeted living room with a limestone fireplace and a double bedroom which could easily be turned into a home office. Up on the top floor there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms — a single and two doubles — including one with an en suite bathroom and Sliderobes.

The property doesn’t have a garden at the front but has a driveway with a parking space at the rear. Located in Lisgoold village, Cois Na Curra is 8.5km from Midleton and is within a 20-minute drive of the Dunkettle Roundabout.

Ms Fox says the property is already attracting good interest from first-time buyers — including some who have thoughts of turning one bedroom into an office and working remotely.

The Property Price Register shows five new properties in the Cois Na Curra development being sold this year, with prices going from €233,480 up to €255,506.

VERDICT: Very spacious for the price.

Midleton, Co Cork €210,000

THE attractions of 10 Charleton Wharf, Bailick Road in Midleton include two balconies with scenic views of Ballinacurra estuary and modern accommodation.

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties describes the 2005-built two-bed duplex as being in pristine condition. He says the two waterfront balconies are a strong selling point for the property, as is the fact that it’s well located within walking distance of Midleton town centre.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen living room and a guest WC as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: An affordable modern property with two waterfront balconies — what’s not to like?

Donnybrook, Cork €225,000

DOUGLAS prices don’t get much cheaper than the €225,000 which is being sought for 6 Donnybrook Terrace in Cork’s Donnybrook.

Selling agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy says the semi-d offers an excellent opportunity for a first-time buyer to purchase an affordable home within a 10 minute walk from Douglas village.

Built in 1910 and subsequently extended, it will require some modernisation.

VERDICT: Affordable for Douglas.