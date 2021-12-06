Starter Homes: Swanning around with a city home overlooking The Lough

The Lough, Cork City €265,000

Properties with water views are always in demand and this one at 3 Westbourne Terrace, The Lough, overlooking Cork city’s largest lake, isn’t likely to be an exception.

Situated across the road from the popular public amenity and wildfowl reserve, the 1920s built three-bed mid-terrace house is on the market with a guide of €265,000.

“Bidding went above the asking price on the first day of viewing and is now at €275,000,” reveals Will Lyons of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Upgraded by current owners, the house has double glazing, gas fired central heating and a two-storey extension at the rear. Used until recently as a rental property, it’s in good condition, but will probably require updating, and its F BER will need to be improved. Accommodation includes a long sitting/dining room with a marble fireplace with a stove and a bay window with views across the Lough. To the rear, there’s a narrow kitchen with gloss units while upstairs there’s a bathroom and three carpeted bedrooms. The property has a small patio area enclosed by a wall at the front and, at the rear, an extra-long garden which could be used for an extension, if additional space is required.

“We’ve had a lot of viewings with young first-time buyers and have more booked for the coming week,’’ says Mr Lyons, observing that the Lough’s proximity to nearby amenities is a strong selling point.

VERDICT: An affordable property near one of the city’s most popular amenities.

West Cork €53,000

The 195 sq ft chalet is being advertised for sale on Daft by Clonakilty company Sunflower which has been custom building tiny wheeled houses since last year, mainly for the French market.

“This one was custom built for a French buyer who cancelled the order. It cost €58,000 to build and fit out. It has double glazed windows, a corrugated steel roof and has been insulated with a double layer of sheep’s wool. It’s a normal house in compact form and has everything you find in a normal house — just on a smaller scale,” says Caroline McCarthy of Sunflower.

Cedar clad on the outside, it has timber panelled interior and includes a living area which has a white leather couch with a pull out bed, a stove, a ladder going up to a small mezzanine sleeping space and a Japanese stairs (with storage) going up to a larger mezzanine area.

The tiny kitchen has timber units with appliances and a Belfast sink, while the tiny bathroom has a shower, a ceramic bowl and a compost toilet.

“French buyers have bought them for camping sites and for Airbnb but we have had some sales to people planning to live in them. People can use them for their kids, to move out of their parents’ house and to downsize,” says Ms McCarthy explaining that prices for basic 18 ft long tiny houses start at €39,000.

VERDICT: Compact, quirky and transportable – all you need is an electricity supply and a place to park.

Cove Street, Cork city €270,000

City centre properties aren’t often as spacious or well renovated as this three-storey, mid-terrace three-bed house at 14 Nicholas Place off Cove Street.

Built in 1980 and upgraded in 2010, it has 1,130 sq ft of living space and a B1 BER. Seeking offers of €270,000, Laura Pratt of Lisney auctioneers says it would make an excellent buy for a young couple or an investor.

Accommodation includes a small study and a kitchen diner at ground level and a sitting room, a bathroom and three bedrooms on the upper floors and it also has a decked patio.

VERDICT: Just five-minute walk from Patrick Street — it’s spacious and affordable.

High Street, Cork city €260,000

TUCKED away in a mature residential area off High Street, No 5 Tonyville Mews is a three-bed mid-terrace house. Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald say the 1980s-built property is well presented and has off street parking and is within a 10-minute walk of the city centre.

Accommodation includes a kitchen, a living room and a small conservatory as well as a bathroom, two bedrooms and an office. There’s also an attic room with a large Velux window and an en suite.

VERDICT: Affordable and central.