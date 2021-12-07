First time buyers might like this recently renovated Bishopstown home for €319,000 

HAVING undertaken a fairly comprehensive renovation of No 41 Woodhaven when they bought it three years ago, the vendors of this three-bed end-of-terrace in Bishopstown are gutted to have to sell up.

A job offer in the UK was one they couldn’t refuse and so after knocking two walls downstairs to create a fine open plan kitchen/dining/living area and having installed a new gas boiler, new radiators and sound proof insulation between the two floors, they find themselves having to leave their “forever” home.

Open plan living area and kitchen

John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy & Associates is the selling agent and the guide price is €319,000. Although it’s €30,000 above what the vendors paid in 2018 according to the Property Price Register, Mr Corbett says the bones of €50,000 was invested in No 41 and that it’s attracting “massive interest”. Buyer profiles include first timers and those looking to trade down to a convenient location - near CUH, MTU and Wilton shopping centre, as well as the city centre.

Accommodation at this 91 sq m home includes the large, rear open-plan area and a downstairs WC, and overhead, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Main bedroom

There is access to a covered-in area with decking to the rear (clever use of perspex), through sliding doors off the dining area, and a raised veggie bed runs down oneside of the walled in garden, laid with artificial grass.

VERDICT: Reluctant sellers, likely to attract willing buyers.