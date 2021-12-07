First time buyers might like this recently renovated Bishopstown home for €319,000 

|
Bishopstown, Cork
|
€319,000
|
Size
|
91 sq m (979 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
HAVING undertaken a fairly comprehensive renovation of No 41 Woodhaven when they bought it three years ago, the vendors of this three-bed end-of-terrace in Bishopstown are gutted to have to sell up.
A job offer in the UK was one they couldn’t refuse and so after knocking two walls downstairs to create a fine open plan kitchen/dining/living area and having installed a new gas boiler, new radiators and sound proof insulation between the two floors, they find themselves having to leave their “forever” home.
John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy & Associates is the selling agent and the guide price is €319,000. Although it’s €30,000 above what the vendors paid in 2018 according to the Property Price Register, Mr Corbett says the bones of €50,000 was invested in No 41 and that it’s attracting “massive interest”. Buyer profiles include first timers and those looking to trade down to a convenient location - near CUH, MTU and Wilton shopping centre, as well as the city centre.
Accommodation at this 91 sq m home includes the large, rear open-plan area and a downstairs WC, and overhead, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is access to a covered-in area with decking to the rear (clever use of perspex), through sliding doors off the dining area, and a raised veggie bed runs down oneside of the walled in garden, laid with artificial grass.
Reluctant sellers, likely to attract willing buyers.