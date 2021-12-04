"Hard to come buy" four bed that looks like a showhouse in Crosshaven

Drakes Pool and Brightwater are in high demand, auctioneer says
88 Drakes Point, Crosshaven

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 16:30
Catherine Shanahan

Crosshaven, Cork 

€395,000

Size

136 sq m (1464 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A3

UNDER offer at a nice bump above the asking price at time of writing, No 88 Drakes Point has put a slew of viewers through its doors.

Selling agent Dan Howard of Howard Auctioneers describes interest as “fierce”.

The energy efficient four bed semi-d, on an elevated site above picturesque Crosshaven village is “like a showhouse” Mr Howard says.

Part of a development by the O’Flynn Group, who also developed the nearby Brightwater scheme, the house is just three years old and it first sold in 2018 for €325,000. Mr Howard says it has an upgraded kitchen and wardrobes and the attic is floored.

Accommodation downstairs includes a large front living room with wood burning stove and open plan kitchen/dining/living area, as well as a WC and utility room.

Overhead, one of four bedrooms has an ensuite and there's a family bathroom.

Out front, the driveway is paved and to the rear, double doors from the kitchen area lead to a patio and enclosed rear garden.

The current owners are upsizing to a detached home and Mr Howard says interest in No 88 is fuelled by very limited supply of three and four bed semis within both the Drakes Point and Brightwater schemes.

VERDICT: A quick sale likely.

