"Hard to come buy" four bed that looks like a showhouse in Crosshaven

|
Crosshaven, Cork
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
136 sq m (1464 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
A3
UNDER offer at a nice bump above the asking price at time of writing, No 88 Drakes Point has put a slew of viewers through its doors.
Selling agent Dan Howard of Howard Auctioneers describes interest as “fierce”.
The energy efficient four bed semi-d, on an elevated site above picturesque Crosshaven village is “like a showhouse” Mr Howard says.
Part of a development by the O’Flynn Group, who also developed the nearby Brightwater scheme, the house is just three years old and it first sold in 2018 for €325,000. Mr Howard says it has an upgraded kitchen and wardrobes and the attic is floored.
Accommodation downstairs includes a large front living room with wood burning stove and open plan kitchen/dining/living area, as well as a WC and utility room.
Overhead, one of four bedrooms has an ensuite and there's a family bathroom.
Out front, the driveway is paved and to the rear, double doors from the kitchen area lead to a patio and enclosed rear garden.
The current owners are upsizing to a detached home and Mr Howard says interest in No 88 is fuelled by very limited supply of three and four bed semis within both the Drakes Point and Brightwater schemes.
A quick sale likely.