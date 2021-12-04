This Kilbrittain home for €325,000 could be Your Bungalow Bliss

ANYONE thinking of buying this bungalow could do worse than tune in to RTÉ’s latest property programme offering, My Bungalow Bliss, where architects pair with the owners of traditional 1970s single-storey homes and propel them into the 21st century following a root and branch review.

This bungalow could have held its own in any episode, given its site profile (1.6 acres), not to mention the stunningly handsome views over Courtmacsherry Bay. The programme’s personable presenter, architect Hugh Wallace, would have had a field day.

There’s lots that could be done to improve the bungalow, from knocking out 1970s teak and replacing it with huge picture windows, perhaps installing bi-fold doors that lead to a seaward facing patio off the main living area, and lowering the front hedge by a foot or so to really make the most of those bayside views.

The site size, which includes about half an acre directly around the house and a paddock out back, would allow plenty room for manoeuvre in re-working this L-shaped bungalow.

Selling agent Ernest Forde of Hodnett Forde says the house does need to be re-jigged, but there is good potential to do so without having to build on, for example by converting the large utility and store room to the rear into a third bedroom.

As it stands the bungalow in Burren, Kilbrittain, is 1530 sq ft which is “a good, standard size of house”, Mr Forde says.

He adds that it’s in good condition, but would benefit from being modernised.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, family bathroom and two bedrooms. If new owners were to add a third bedroom, an ensuite might be a good idea too.

Kitchen

Dining room

Bedroom

If it had starred in My Bungalow Bliss, architects might have looked at incorporating a nearby detached garage, perhaps converting it and connecting it to the main house with a frameless glass link/glazed corridor.

A separate double garage - used mainly for stores - could be made into a fine home office for remote working.

Mr Forde, who is guiding the bungalow at €325,000, says there’s strong interest and “a good few viewings” booked in, mainly people who have been searching for a home in the area for some time.

“Properties around here are fast sellers,” he says, buoyed by proximity to the coast and good estuary views.

“This one is literally across the bay from Courtmacsherry,” he adds, and 250m off the Wild Atlantic Way. The busy towns of Kinsale, Bandon and Clonakilty are all within a 15 minute commute and Cork city is about 40 minutes by car. The village of Timoleague is just three miles away.

For potential family buyers, it’s also near West Cork Secret activity centre, a fun day out for everyone.

Mr Forde says it’s not often that houses come up for sale in the area and that it’s “a huge opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on it”.

The land it comes with is an added bonus, he says, adding that all the garden needs is a “good tidy up” that there’s some nice planting and kerbing.

“The paddock is big enough to keep a pony, and it’s a good quality paddock, not just rough ground. Or if you wanted to, you could use it to grow vegetables,” he says.A less taxing option would be to let it out to a local farmer for his herd, Mr Forde adds.

To date, viewing parties have been mainly families, some looking to relocate due to Covid, in search of more outdoor space and remote working possibilities. And there’s been a few couples looking to move out of Dublin, Mr Forde says.

“Quite a few come to this part of the world, it’s more affordable than Kinsale,” he says.

VERDICT: Could be your bungalow bliss.